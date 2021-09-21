Around the NFL

Packers RB Aaron Jones honors late father with 4 TDs in rout of Lions

Published: Sep 21, 2021 at 12:35 AM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

This one was for Aaron Jones' father.

The Packers running back recently dedicated the rest of his career to Alvin Jones Sr., who passed away during the offseason due to complications with COVID-19. In his first game at Lambeau Field without his father in attendance, Aaron Jones had a night to remember.

The Pro Bowler scored four touchdowns in the Packers' 35-17 dismantling of the Lions, becoming the first RB in the franchise's storied history to score three receiving touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in a single game, per NFL Research.

The end zone was a resting place for Jones' father, as well. Jones said afterward that he wore a chain with a football pendant containing his father's ashes, but it fell off after his second touchdown. The grounds crew had yet to retrieve it at the time Jones conducted postgame interviews.

"He'd be happy," Jones said of his dad. "He'd be like, if you lose it any way, lose it in the end zone."

It's where Jones has made a living for the past two-plus years. Only Derrick Henry (38 TDs) has reached pay dirt more often than Jones (34) since the beginning of the 2019 season. His Week 2 outburst enabled Green Bay fans and Jones fantasy owners alike to R-E-L-A-X.

Overreaction was at a fever pitch last week after Jones, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers' offense were stifled by the Saints. Jones tallied just 22 yards on seven touches in the season-opening stinker.

It wasn't a sign of things to come.

Jones carried the ball on the Packers' first three plays from scrimmage Monday and promptly picked up 16 yards. He'd finish with 34 of 75 yards on the drive, which he punctuated by cleanly fielding a shovel pass and running around end for a touchdown.

Green Bay continued to feed its workhorse and he continued to eat -- and score. Jones caught short touchdown passes in the second and third quarters, the latter giving the Packers a 28-17 lead. Soon after Jared Goff fumbled a snap deep in his own territory, Jones scored the old-fashioned way in the fourth quarter as he plowed into the end zone from one yard out to conclude the contest's scoring.

Along with the four TDs, Jones finished with 115 yards from scrimmage and caught all six of his targets.

"He's such a special human," Rodgers said. "He's been through a lot. When you watch the film, it's just different with 33 back there. He's a great guy to have on your team."

