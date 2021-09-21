Packers RB Aaron Jones honors late father with 4 TDs in rout of Lions

This one was for Aaron Jones' father.

The Packers running back recently dedicated the rest of his career to Alvin Jones Sr., who passed away during the offseason due to complications with COVID-19. In his first game at Lambeau Field without his father in attendance, Aaron Jones had a night to remember.

The Pro Bowler scored four touchdowns in the Packers' 35-17 dismantling of the Lions, becoming the first RB in the franchise's storied history to score three receiving touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in a single game, per NFL Research.

The end zone was a resting place for Jones' father, as well. Jones said afterward that he wore a chain with a football pendant containing his father's ashes, but it fell off after his second touchdown. The grounds crew had yet to retrieve it at the time Jones conducted postgame interviews.

"He'd be happy," Jones said of his dad. "He'd be like, if you lose it any way, lose it in the end zone."

It's where Jones has made a living for the past two-plus years. Only Derrick Henry (38 TDs) has reached pay dirt more often than Jones (34) since the beginning of the 2019 season. His Week 2 outburst enabled Green Bay fans and Jones fantasy owners alike to R-E-L-A-X.