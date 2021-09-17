Around the NFL

Joe Judge: Dexter Lawrence's offsides 'not acceptable' but Giants loss not 'on any one player'

Published: Sep 17, 2021 at 07:41 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

At the end of regulation Thursday night, Washington kicker Dustin Hopkins missed a 48-yard field goal, pushing the would-be game-winner right. However, refs flagged New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence for being a fraction early on the snap, giving Hopkins another shot from five yards closer.

The Washington kicker made the 43-yard mulligan, sealing the Football Team's 30-29 victory in a wild Thursday Night Football win.

Despite the offsides leading directly to the second-chance win for Washington, New York Giants coach Joe Judge -- a former special teams coordinator in New England -- said he doesn't put the loss on Lawrence's shoulders.

"Obviously something we don't want to have, something that it's not acceptable," Judge said of the penalty, via the team's official transcript. "But look, we're not going to turn around and put this game on any one player and one play. There's enough things we can clean up as a team and we can play better going forward. We're not going to go ahead and isolate one incident and say that's the difference in the game right there. We got to make sure that we do a lot of things better for 60 minutes."

Judge added that it will be a "tough lesson" for Lawrence and the rest of the Big Blue squad.

"I'm not going to put this on Dex," he said. "I don't put this on Dex. Dex is a good player, is a strong piece of our locker room. He's a good teammate, he's fun to coach, he's a productive force as a player, I'm not gonna put this on Dexter Lawrence. There's things we all have to do better as professionals. I'm not gonna put this on any one player or one situation."

No, there were several situations in which New York came up shy.

A holding penalty negated a Daniel Jones TD run in the second quarter. Receiver ﻿Darius Slayton﻿ dropped a wide-open TD on a blown coverage. The Giants were called for 11 penalties for 81 yards. And the conservative coaching throughout ended up hurting Big Blue in the end.

The blunders helped scuttle perhaps the best performance of Jones' career.

Judge is a noted disciplinarian, famous for making players run a lap for mistakes during training camp this summer.

Clearly, all those laps didn't work, as mental mistakes helped the Giants to an 0-2 start.

Related Content

news

'Gutty' performance from QB Taylor Heinicke keys Washington comeback 

Taylor Heinicke's fortitude and moxie keyed Washington's comeback on "Thursday Night Football," as the Football Team rallied to a 30-29 win over the rival New York Giants.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 2: What we learned from Washington's win over Giants on Thursday night

As NFC East rivals the Giants and Washington went back and forth, it was QB Taylor Heinicke who led Washington down the field with the game on the line and kicker Dustin Hopkins who delivered a 30-29 Washington win on "Thursday Night Football."
news

Week 2 Thursday night inactives: New York Giants at Washington Football Team

The official inactives for the New York Giants at Washington Football Team "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

Bengals WR Tee Higgins to change from Chad Ochocinco's No. 85 to No. 5

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins will be "Ochocinco 2.0" no longer, as he said he's going to switch his jersey from No. 85 to No. 5 next season. 
news

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy not wasting time thinking about USC job: 'I am where my feet are'

The opening of the head coaching job at USC sent shockwaves through the football world and all the way to Kansas City. Potential candidate Eric Bieniemy, though, said he's focused on the job he currently holds.
news

Ryan Fitzpatrick (hip) opts for rehab instead of surgery, expected to miss eight weeks

﻿Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿ won't be going under the knife following his significant hip injury, but the Washington quarterback is still expected to miss about half of the 2021 season.
news

Tom Brady on playing until 50: 'I think I can, I think it's a yes'

Birthday No. 45 was Tom Brady's self-imposed expiration date regarding his football career. When he said he'd play until he's 45, we all scoffed, but at 44, he's still great. Good news, Brady fans: He's thinking about delaying his departure target to 50.
news

Eagles C Jason Kelce debuts blonde hair after losing trade bet to Zach Ertz

Eagles center Jason Kelce debuted a new blonde look on Thursday, revealing that the hair change was a product of a lost bet with teammate Zach Ertz.
news

Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence to miss 'significant time' after undergoing foot surgery

﻿DeMarcus Lawrence's lengthy road to recovery has officially begun. The Cowboys' star defensive end underwent surgery Thursday on his fractured foot and will miss "significant time," coach Mike McCarthy told reporters. Lawrence suffered the break during a 1-on-1 pass rush drill in practice Wednesday.
news

Texans RB Mark Ingram: 'We have a team that can be great, win games and be a championship-type team'

The Texans are riding high after a blowout win in Week 1. Mark Ingram credits first-time head coach David Culley for keeping them on a stable plane despite being surrounded by uncertainty and external negativity.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Sept. 16

﻿Devonta Freeman﻿ has been called to the boss' office. He's getting promoted. The Ravens elevated the veteran running back to the 53-man roster.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW