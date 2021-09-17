'Gutty' performance from QB Taylor Heinicke keys Washington comeback 

Heinicke was visibly upset and slammed his helmet following the interception.

Perhaps it was a sign of immaturity, but it was also evidence of the fire he has and that his teammates are seemingly inspired by.

"He was pissed. He was upset at himself, he really was. He slammed his helmet into the ground. It was just one of those things that you just felt if we can get the ball into his hands [we'll have a chance]," Rivera said.

Washington got its chance and Heinicke delivered.

"Don't screw it up," Rivera joked when asked what he told his quarterback prior to the game-winning drive. "No, it was all we have to do is get into field goal position. We had a good shot at it and we got that opportunity."

It was the end of a roller-coaster ride for Heinicke, who had previously tossed an 11-yard score to McLaurin and floated a beautiful ball to tight end ﻿Ricky Seals-Jones﻿ for a go-ahead 19-yard TD with 4:33 left that had just a 13.7 completion probability, per Next Gen Stats.

"He does have the ability to throw the ball, and make all the throws," Rivera said. "And we've seen that. And he's got a lot of confidence. And when he gets into a really nice rhythm, he can deliver a good ball."

It all added up to a dramatic win, but one Rivera admitted his team was "fortunate" to pull out.

After all, a 56-yard ﻿Daniel Jones﻿ touchdown run for the Giants in the first half turned into three points after a holding penalty on the play. A Jones would-be touchdown lob to ﻿Darius Slayton﻿ bounced off the receiver's grasp in the second half. And when Hopkins' 48-yard game-winning field goal attempt was no good, a Giants penalty gave him a second try that he converted from 43 yards.

But in just his third career start -- including last year's playoff loss to the Buccaneers in which he filled in for Alex Smith -- Heinicke led Washington to a win and showed the intangibles that convinced Rivera to stick with him rather than seek a veteran to take over in the interim for Fitzpatrick.

"He's got a little swagger to him and his teammates feed off of it, they really do," Rivera said. "When you watch the way those guys do feed off of him, it's pretty impressive. Just feeling that if he can make some things happen and the guys rally behind him, we can get some momentum and roll and see what happens."

Up next for Washington is a road game at Buffalo and plenty of time without Fitzpatrick and with Heinicke. The 28-year-old believes he has what it takes to lead Washington for the long run, including beyond the eight weeks Fitzpatrick is predicted to miss.

"I do," Heinicke answered when NFL Network's Michael Irvin asked him if he believed he'd earned the right to start for the rest of the year, "and I have confidence that I can do it. If those guys in the locker room and the facility believe in me, that's all that matters and I think they do, so [we'll] try to keep this ball rolling."