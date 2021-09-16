Around the NFL

Ryan Fitzpatrick (hip) opts for rehab instead of surgery, expected to miss eight weeks

Published: Sep 16, 2021 at 01:12 PM
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

﻿Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿ won't be going under the knife following his significant hip injury, but the Washington quarterback is still expected to miss about half of the 2021 season.

The 38-year-old signal-caller is handling his injury "non-surgically," opting for rehab instead of surgery after suffering a hip subluxation in the Football Team's Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday on NFL NOW. Fitzpatrick is slated to miss around eight weeks, Rapoport added, though the QB could theoretically be back sooner.

Washington placed the QB on injured reserve Tuesday, ruling him out through at least Week 4. It appears though that Fitz won't be back until Week 10 or later in November.

In his place, ﻿Taylor Heinicke﻿ will take the reins under center. The 28-year-old quarterback is slated to start Thursday night against the New York Giants, while Ron Rivera favorite Kyle Allen will be Washington's backup QB going forward. The Football Team also signed ﻿Kyle Shurmur﻿ to the practice squad this week.

Rivera said recently, after it was known Fitzpatrick's injury was a multi-week issue, that Washington had no plans to add a veteran quarterback to the roster. We'll see if that remains the case now that Fitzpatrick's timeline is more clear.

Related Content

news

Tom Brady on playing until 50: 'I think I can, I think it's a yes'

Birthday No. 45 was Tom Brady's self-imposed expiration date regarding his football career. When he said he'd play until he's 45, we all scoffed, but at 44, he's still great. Good news, Brady fans: He's thinking about delaying his departure target to 50.
news

Eagles C Jason Kelce debuts blonde hair after losing trade bet to Zach Ertz

Eagles center Jason Kelce debuted a new blonde look on Thursday, revealing that the hair change was a product of a lost bet with teammate Zach Ertz.
news

Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence to miss 'significant time' after undergoing foot surgery

﻿DeMarcus Lawrence's lengthy road to recovery has officially begun. The Cowboys' star defensive end underwent surgery Thursday on his fractured foot and will miss "significant time," coach Mike McCarthy told reporters. Lawrence suffered the break during a 1-on-1 pass rush drill in practice Wednesday.
news

Texans RB Mark Ingram: 'We have a team that can be great, win games and be a championship-type team'

The Texans are riding high after a blowout win in Week 1. Mark Ingram credits first-time head coach David Culley for keeping them on a stable plane despite being surrounded by uncertainty and external negativity.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Sept. 16

﻿Devonta Freeman﻿ has been called to the boss' office. He's getting promoted. The Ravens elevated the veteran running back to the 53-man roster.
news

Week 2 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Here are the injury reports for each Week 2 game of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Raiders QB Marcus Mariota to miss multiple weeks after aggravating quad on 'MNF'

Marcus Mariota is expected to miss multiple weeks after aggravating a quadriceps injury during his lone snap of Las Vegas' overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens.
news

Texans QB Tyrod Taylor 'excited' for first return to Cleveland since leaving Browns in 2019

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor faces the Browns in Week 2 and offers some reflection on his short stay with the Browns ahead of the Baker Mayfield era.
news

Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence suffers broken foot in practice, out indefinitely 

Two-time Pro Bowl defensive end ﻿Demarcus Lawrence﻿ sustained a broken foot and is out indefinitely, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Allen Robinson's shallow Week 1 route chart a product of 'what we were trying to get accomplished'

Allen Robinson's route chart from Chicago's Week 1 loss wasn't exactly explosive. The star WR spoke on the matter, which gained traction via his route chart being posted to Twitter and largely seen as a disgrace to a player who has finished each of the last two seasons with 1,100 receiving yards.
news

Cardinals' Chandler Jones not focused on contract: 'I play best when I don't go in thinking about the deal'

On Wednesday, Cardinals pass rusher Chandler Jones finally did some talking off the field. Apparently, the 10-year veteran has kept the contract subject out of his mind, as well as his mouth.
