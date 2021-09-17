Around the NFL

Chase Young on Washington win: 'It wasn't pretty, but we got that (expletive) done'

Published: Sep 17, 2021 at 08:20 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

As ﻿Chase Young﻿ meandered back to the locker room, the star pass rusher summed up the Washington Football Team's wild 30-29 victory over the division rival New York Giants Thursday night.

"It wasn't pretty," Young said as he passed reporters in the hallway, via Kimberley Martin of ESPN. "It wasn't pretty, but we got that s--- done."

Indeed.

The Washington defense, in particular, didn't live up to its lofty expectations, unable to stop Daniel Jones and the Giants' passing offense for most of the night. Big Blue generated points on seven of their 10 possessions -- not counting the end-of-half kneel.

"There are too many good football players for us not to play better than what we did today," coach Ron Rivera said, via the team's official transcript. "That is the big disappointment because they are good football players, and we just have to correct some things."

Yes, Washington held New York to five field goals, but it wasn't the smothering performance we'd expected from a defensive front littered with first-rounders.

Washington compiled four sacks and six QB hits but allowed 391 total yards, an average of 6.1 yards per play. Watching Jones dice up Washington's D was surprising given the state of the offensive line, particularly after ﻿Nick Gates﻿ went down with an early injury.

"We came out, got the W, and at the end of the day, that's all that matters," Young said. "It feels good. A packed stadium. Then, you know, this long weekend. It's bad when you just took an L. I'm glad we came out with this dub."

Thursday night was a better performance than Week 1 when Washington barely sniffed ﻿Justin Herbert﻿. Against the Giants, Washington pressured Jones on 17 of 36 dropbacks, 47.2 percent, after generating pressure on just 16.3 percent of dropbacks against the Chargers, per Next Gen Stats.

Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, who had a massive two-sack, three-QB hit, three-TFL night, said Washington expects its defense to get better as the season rolls onward.

"We did enough to get the win, but moving forward, we just have to do better," he said. "It's not like the issues are we're just not good enough, we obviously have the talent, we just got to focus on the little things, and honestly, thank God our offense was there to save us time and time again."

Related Content

news

Dolphins WR Will Fuller will not play Week 2 vs. Buffalo due to a personal issue

Will Fuller's return to the Dolphins will be put on hold for at least another week. Coach Brian Flores said the wideout would not play in Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills due to a personal matter. It's unclear whether Fuller's absence will extend beyond this week.
news

Giants WRs Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney already appear frustrated with roles in offense

Might the New York Football Giants already be imploding just two games into the 2021 campaign? Drama already seems to be building with two Big Blue receivers brought in to help lift the offense this season, ﻿Kenny Golladay﻿ and first-round pick ﻿Kadarius Toney﻿.
news

Aaron Rodgers: 'If we're starting to freak out after one week, we're in big trouble'

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers continues to downplay the club's horrific Week 1 beatdown at the hands of the Saints. Rodgers noted Thursday that freaking out over a bad loss is a way for things to snowball. 
news

Joe Judge: Dexter Lawrence's offsides 'not acceptable' but Giants loss not 'on any one player'

Washington kicker Dustin Hopkins missed a 48-yard field goal at the end of regulation but an offsides penalty on Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence gave him a second chance -- which he nailed -- dropping New York to 0-2. 
news

'Gutty' performance from QB Taylor Heinicke keys Washington comeback 

Taylor Heinicke's fortitude and moxie keyed Washington's comeback on "Thursday Night Football," as the Football Team rallied to a 30-29 win over the rival New York Giants.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 2: What we learned from Washington's win over Giants on Thursday night

As NFC East rivals the Giants and Washington went back and forth, it was QB Taylor Heinicke who led Washington down the field with the game on the line and kicker Dustin Hopkins who delivered a 30-29 Washington win on "Thursday Night Football."
news

Week 2 Thursday night inactives: New York Giants at Washington Football Team

The official inactives for the New York Giants at Washington Football Team "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

Bengals WR Tee Higgins to change from Chad Ochocinco's No. 85 to No. 5

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins will be "Ochocinco 2.0" no longer, as he said he's going to switch his jersey from No. 85 to No. 5 next season. 
news

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy not wasting time thinking about USC job: 'I am where my feet are'

The opening of the head coaching job at USC sent shockwaves through the football world and all the way to Kansas City. Potential candidate Eric Bieniemy, though, said he's focused on the job he currently holds.
news

Ryan Fitzpatrick (hip) opts for rehab instead of surgery, expected to miss eight weeks

﻿Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿ won't be going under the knife following his significant hip injury, but the Washington quarterback is still expected to miss about half of the 2021 season.
news

Tom Brady on playing until 50: 'I think I can, I think it's a yes'

Birthday No. 45 was Tom Brady's self-imposed expiration date regarding his football career. When he said he'd play until he's 45, we all scoffed, but at 44, he's still great. Good news, Brady fans: He's thinking about delaying his departure target to 50.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW