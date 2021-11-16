NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Packers new No. 1; Patriots make top-10 debut

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Previous rank: No. 30





Mike White Mania was fun while it lasted. The backup quarterback was in over his head against the Bills, throwing four interceptions in an ugly performance that will quiet any talk of keeping Zach Wilson on the bench any longer than necessary. The 45-17 loss was also another hideous day for Robert Saleh’s defense, which has delivered the worst four-game stretch in the history of the franchise. How bad has it been? The Jets are the first team to allow at least 45 points three times in a four-game span since the 1966 Giants. GM Joe Douglas has so much work to do to return the Jets to respectability, but dedicating serious resources to the defense needs to be at the top of the priority list.