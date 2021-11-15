Steelers OLB T.J. Watt has little, if any, structural damage to injured hip, knee

The MRI on T.J. Watt's hip and knee injuries provided positive news for the Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday on NFL NOWthat there is little, if any, structural damage to Watt's hip and knee, per a source informed of the situation.

Rapoport added that Watt is sore, and if there were a game today, he wouldn't be able to play. But the good news from the tests suggests Watt might be able to play this week against the Los Angeles Chargers, and if he has to miss a game, the absence should be brief -- as little as one game.

Watt exited Sunday's 16-16 tie with the Detroit Lions after suffering the two injuries on a third-quarter sack of ﻿Jared Goff﻿. The Defensive Player of the Year candidate brought his season sack total to 12.5 with the QB takedown -- Watt is half a sack behind league-leader Myles Garrett.