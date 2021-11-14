Around the NFL

Ben Roethlisberger will miss Steelers' game vs. Lions due to COVID-19

Published: Nov 13, 2021 at 07:58 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without their starting quarterback on Sunday.

The Steelers announced Saturday that Ben Roethlisberger will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will miss their Week 10 game against the Lions. Mason Rudolph will get the start in place of Roethlisberger and Dwayne Haskins will be the new backup QB.

Earlier this month, Roethlisberger said on The Dan Patrick Show that he's vaccinated against COVID-19. Vaccinated players on the reserve/COVID-19 list need to be asymptomatic for 48 hours and produce two negative tests 24 hours apart in order to return to the active roster.

Roethlisberger and the Steelers have turned things around after starting the season 1-3. Pittsburgh has won four straight games behind the strength of their defense -- including an impressive 15-10 win over the rival Cleveland Browns in Week 8.

Roethlisberger has 10 touchdown passes on the season to four interceptions and has 1,986 passing yards.

Rudolph has started nine games in his career, eight of which game during the 2019 season after Roethlisberger was lost for the year due to an elbow injury. His most recent start game in Week 17 of the 2020 season when he threw two touchdown passes and one interception in a loss to the Browns.

Related Content

news

Pro Football Hall of Famer Sam Huff dies at age of 87

Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Washington and New York Giants star defender Sam Huff died Saturday at the age of 87.
news

Odell Beckham on joining Rams: 'This felt right in my heart'

Odell Beckham Jr. spoke to the media for the first time since signing with the Los Angeles Rams earlier this week. Beckham: "t just happened that this felt right in my heart, in my soul."
news

Titans place WR Julio Jones (hamstring) on injured reserve

The Tennessee Titans have placed veteran wide receiver Julio Jones on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.
news

Rams WR Robert Woods suffers torn ACL in practice, to miss remainder of 2021 season

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods suffered a torn ACL in Friday's practice, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers activated off reserve/COVID-19 list, will start vs. Seahawks

Aaron Rodgers, who previously tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, has been activated on Saturday.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Nov. 13

Washington pass rusher Montez Sweat was placed on injured reserve Saturday with a jaw injury, the team announced. 
news

Saints plan on 'number of packages' for Taysom Hill vs. Titans

Though Trevor Siemian will start again for the Saints on Sunday against the Titans, Taysom Hill be involved in a "number of packages," head coach Sean Payton said. 
news

Browns DE Myles Garrett on playing Patriots QB Mac Jones: 'Is he going to be an ankle grabber?'

Following much ado about Pats rookie quarterback ﻿Mac Jones﻿ twisting Carolina Panthers pass rusher ﻿Brian Burns﻿ in a Week 9 game, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett knows what to be prepared for come Sunday. 
news

Seahawks activate Russell Wilson off IR ahead of Week 10 game vs. Packers

The Seahawks activated quarterback Russell Wilson off injured reserve Friday ahead of Seattle's Week 10 game Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. 
news

Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden files lawsuit vs. NFL, Commissioner Goodell

Jon Gruden, who resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 11, filed a lawsuit Thursday against the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell, alleging that the accused parties sought out to ruin his career and character. 
news

Saints rule RB Alvin Kamara (knee) out for Week 10 matchup against Titans

The Saints will be without their most dynamic offensive weapon against Tennessee on Sunday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW