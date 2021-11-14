Ben Roethlisberger will miss Steelers' game vs. Lions due to COVID-19

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without their starting quarterback on Sunday.

The Steelers announced Saturday that Ben Roethlisberger will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will miss their Week 10 game against the Lions. Mason Rudolph will get the start in place of Roethlisberger and Dwayne Haskins will be the new backup QB.

Earlier this month, Roethlisberger said on The Dan Patrick Show that he's vaccinated against COVID-19. Vaccinated players on the reserve/COVID-19 list need to be asymptomatic for 48 hours and produce two negative tests 24 hours apart in order to return to the active roster.

Roethlisberger and the Steelers have turned things around after starting the season 1-3. Pittsburgh has won four straight games behind the strength of their defense -- including an impressive 15-10 win over the rival Cleveland Browns in Week 8.

Roethlisberger has 10 touchdown passes on the season to four interceptions and has 1,986 passing yards.