Steelers rookie RB Najee Harris 'didn't even know you could tie' following 16-16 game vs. Lions

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back ﻿Najee Harris﻿ has joined the Donovan McNabb Club. Entry into said club requires a lack of knowledge that NFL overtime can result in a tie game.

Harris said he didn't realize a tie was possible after the Pittsburgh Steelers-Detroit Lions 16-16 struggle-bus matchup ended after 70 minutes of play.

"I didn't even know you could tie in the NFL," Harris said, via ESPN's Brooke Pryor. "In my mind, I was sitting on the bench saying, 'I've got another quarter to go.' But someone came to me and said, 'That's it.' I've never had a tie in my life before."

Following ﻿Pat Freiermuth﻿'s overtime fumble with eight seconds left that wiped out a chance at a late field goal to end it, Harris said he was preparing for a next offensive drive that never came.

Harris wasn't the only one who apparently wasn't aware ties were possible.

"It's nuts," Lions running back ﻿Godwin Igwebuike﻿ said. "I'm back there like, 'Yo, how many overtimes can we do?' And they're like, 'Three'... I hear, 'Two, one,' and we were like, 'Yo, whatever's going on, we're about to just put our all into it.'"

Ever since Donovan McNabb famously didn't know overtime games could result in a tie back in 2008, it seems every time a game ends without a victor, at least one player admits he didn't know it was possible.