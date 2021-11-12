Around the NFL

Dolphins' Robert Hunt laughs off illegal TD catch-and-run: 'I was just trying to get into the end zone'

Published: Nov 12, 2021 at 08:46 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The biopic of Robert Hunt's NFL career will begin with a record scratch and a screenshot of the 327-pound guard upside down, reaching the pigskin across the goal line. "I bet you're wondering how I got here," the narrator will softly say before the film zips into a fast rewind of one of the most entertaining plays that didn't count you'll ever see in a professional football game.

On a third-and-goal from the 6-yard-line with 13:11 left in a 6-3 ballgame between the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa tried to throw a screen pass to running back Myles Gaskin﻿. Instead, Hunt plucked the ball out of the air, made a cut in open space and barreled toward the end zone. Bearing down on the goal line, two Ravens defenders converged. Hunt didn't relent, plowing over the top, flipping, and desperately reaching for the end zone.

"It was a screen play," Hunt said on NFL Network after the game. "Calais (Campbell), he's been playing forever, I saw him standing there, I saw the ball, I didn't want it to get intercepted, so grabbed it and took off running with it."

Run with it, he did.

By rule, Hunt wasn't an eligible receiver on the play, so the effort didn't count. But it can matter in our hearts.

"I was just trying to win at that point," Hunt said. "Even though it didn't count, it didn't click in my head that it didn't count. I was just trying to score."

In a game that up to that point lacked entertainment value, Hunt provided levity and fun. Seeing the burly offensive lineman rumble in space was like seeing a unicorn jaunt through a corn maze.

"High school, I played a little receiver, tight end. ... I went out there a little bit," Hunt said. "The guys just laughed at me. … I got a couple 'That was nice, that was the best play I've seen tonight.'"

Sure the play didn't count, but with the screen to Gaskin looking blown up, Hunt taking the ball and getting it over the goal line at least gave the Dolphins another shot at a TD after the five-yard penalty (a missed fade from Tua to ﻿Mack Hollins﻿).

"I was just trying to get into the end zone," Hunt said. "I'm not going to lie to you, I was just trying to get in the end zone. ... I just tried to score, even though it didn't count."

Hunt laughed at the play, as did teammates. Of course, it's easier to goof over such an odd, hilarious play when Miami came away with a big 22-10 victory over the favorite Ravens.

"That was good effort," Tagovailoa said. "He tried to be an athlete. He tried to make a play. But, you know, it's illegal in the NFL ... but props to him for trying to make a play."

If that play isn't on every season-long highlight recap of an already topsy-turvy NFL year, the editors aren't doing their jobs correctly.

Related Content

news

Brian Flores reiterates Tua Tagovailoa is 'our quarterback' after QB replaces injured Brissett

Dolphins QB ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ didn't start Thursday night's 22-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens, but the second-year signal-caller finished the contest after ﻿Jacoby Brissett﻿ went down briefly with a knee injury.
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson: 'My style of play needs to get more like (Mike White's)'

Jets QB Mike White has made an impression in his two starts with rookie Zach Wilson sidelined. On Thursday, Wilson discussed White's performances and areas where can he grow as a first-year pro.
news

John Johnson skeptical of Odell Beckham-Rams pairing: 'I don't know how that's going to work'

After signing in Cleveland this offseason, safety John Johnson played with ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ for half a season. Following Beckham signing with Los Angeles on Thursday, Johnson isn't sure how the pairing will mesh.
news

Ravens' John Harbaugh: Dolphins 'outcoached, outplayed' us on Thursday night

Ravens coach John Harbaugh repeatedly took blame for Baltimore's poor performance Thursday night in a 22-10 loss to the Dolphins.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 10: What we learned from Dolphins' win over Ravens on Thursday night

The Miami defense came up huge and Tua Tagovailoa came on in relief to lead the Dolphins past the Ravens on Thursday night.
news

Tua Tagovailoa replaces injured Jacoby Brissett in Dolphins' win over Ravens

Dealing with a broken finger, Tua Tagovailoa did not start on Thursday, but was called on to relieve an injured Jacoby Brissett in the second half. 
news

Week 10 Thursday night inactives: Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins

The official inactives for the Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

Jacoby Brissett to start for Dolphins vs. Ravens, Tua Tagovailoa (finger) will be backup

Jacoby Brissett will once again be the starter for the Dolphins' "Thursday Night Football" game against the Ravens, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported, with Tua Tagovailoa backing him up and still dealing with a fractured finger.
news

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson: Injured finger 'feels pretty dang close' to 100 percent

Doctors told Russell Wilson he'd be out between 6-8 weeks. That wasn't going to fly for one of the NFL's most maniacal competitors. The 10th-year veteran veteran had never missed a game, much less multiple weeks. Wilson, as he's wont to do amid adversity, just worked harder.
news

Odell Beckham agrees to terms on one-year deal to join Rams

Coveted free agent WR Odell Beckham﻿ has made a decision on his next NFL home. And it's sure to turn quite a few heads.
news

Cam Newton signs one-year, $10 million deal with Panthers in reunion with former team

Former MVP Cam Newton has agreed to terms with the Panthers following a Thursday meeting with his original team, the club announced. The one-year deal is worth up to $10 million for the rest of year, including $4.5 million fully guaranteed and a $1.5 million roster bonus, Ian Rapoport reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW