Packers RB Aaron Jones suffered mild MCL sprain vs. Seahawks, expected to miss 1-2 weeks

The Packers' Week 10 triumph over the Seahawks was bittersweet because of an injury to a key player.

The bitterness subsided Monday with the arrival of good news. Running back Aaron Jones suffered a mild MCL sprain, an MRI revealed, meaning he'll be out 1-2 weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Jones' injury appeared to possibly be much more serious, with Packers fans spending the hours after their team's latest win steeling themselves for the worst-case scenario regarding the star running back. With second-year bulldozer ﻿A.J. Dillon﻿ also available, Green Bay is equipped to handle a potential loss at the position, though it would be mighty difficult to replace the threat Jones brings to the field in both the running and passing games. And after losing ﻿Kylin Hill﻿ to a season-ending knee injury in Green Bay's win over the Arizona Cardinals, the Packers weren't as deep as they'd like to be.

Instead, they'll just have to figure out how to spend the next couple of weeks without Jones, who has accounted for over 800 scrimmage yards and seven touchdowns in 10 games this season.

If there's one thing this Packers squad knows well by now, it's how to figure out a secondary plan without one of their key players. ﻿Davante Adams﻿ missed Green Bay's game against Arizona due to a positive COVID-19 test, and Aaron Rodgers missed more than a week due to his own positive test, knocking him out of the Packers' 13-7 loss to Kansas City in Week 9.