2021 NFL season, Week 10: What we learned from Sunday's games

Chase Goodbread's takeaways:
- The boys are back. The ingredients for a big pile of points for the Cowboys were all there Sunday, from the return of wide receiver Michael Gallup from injury, to the bounce-back factor coming off an ugly performance against the Broncos, to the Falcons' soft defense. It all manifested to generate a 43-3 rout that would've been worse had Dallas not emptied the bench. Dak Prescott had more than enough time to throw against the NFL's worst pass rush, and the Cowboys have far too many offensive weapons for Atlanta to handle. The Falcons' budding star at cornerback, A.J. Terrell, is only one man. For Prescott, this was target practice.
- Armstrong makes his splash. With both Demarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory injured, the Dallas pass rush came into the game severely short-handed. But it wasn't standout rookie Micah Parsons, who's been called on for pass-rush help, to make up the difference on Sunday. Instead it was career backup Dorance Armstrong, who recorded his first sack of the season when he beat rookie left guard Jalen Mayfield with an inside move. He also came up with three pressures. Add in his blocked punt just before halftime that created a touchdown, and Armstrong enjoyed a career-best afternoon for the Cowboys.
- Matt Ryan deserves better than this Atlanta team. It's true enough that a good quarterback is a must to play championship football in the NFL, but the Falcons continue to prove that a good quarterback alone isn't nearly enough. The pass protection is spotty, the running game is an afterthought and the defense is porous. The Ryan-to-Kyle Pitts connection continues to strengthen, and Cordarrelle Patterson's rebirth is legit, but without better line play and without WR Calvin Ridley, the Falcons offense is not hard to contain. Ryan didn't play well, to be sure (9 of 21, two interceptions), but this Atlanta team needs more of an identity than Ryan constantly navigating third-and-longs. He's plenty good enough to win games with an effective supporting cast, but on Sunday, he was way short on help.
Next Gen stat of the game: Prescott now has 16 touchdown passes against the blitz this season, most in the NFL.
NFL Research: With the Cowboys pulling their starters early, the Falcons still have yet to allow a 300-yard passer this season. Only the Bills and Packers entered Week 10 able to make the same claim.
- The Bills offense is back on track. Consider last week's ugly 9-6 loss to the Jaguars an effective wake-up call for the Buffalo offense. Josh Allen certainly didn't hit the snooze button on Sunday in carving up the Jets for 366 passing yards on 21-of-28 passing, consistently finding targets deep downfield for big-chunk gains. Stefon Diggs averaged 20 yards per catch with a long of 57, and Gabriel Davis averaged 35 with a long of 49. It was an aerial assault the likes of which the entire AFC should fear from Allen. Meanwhile, the Bills defense came up with five takeaways to extend the NFL's best turnover differential. Yes, it came against the Jets, but when Allen is hot, the Bills look like the league's most complete team.
- Jets QB Mike White was overwhelmed by the Bills defense. The Mike White Experiment enters a new phase now that the career backup has been exposed in a way that adds a reality check to the Jets' quarterback quandary. White threw four interceptions and could never find any rhythm against a Bills defense that blanketed his receivers downfield and were all over most of the checkdowns. With the season all but lost and rookie Zach Wilson nearing the end of his injury recovery, have we seen the last of White for the season? Is it Joe Flacco time? Whatever the move, this was not the sort of performance White wants to end on.
- Stefon Diggs had a field day against the Jets secondary. The Bills' star receiver caught eight passes for 162 yards against the Jets for his best game of the season and his first 100-yard game in more than a month. It didn't help the Jets' cause that Brandin Echols went out with an injury. His replacement, Javelin Guidry, struggled with Diggs even more and allowed a touchdown pass to Diggs just before halftime. Diggs is too quick and too sure-handed for any secondary that doesn't have an elite cornerback, and that includes New York's. The Jets defense, bad all season, is of late reaching a new depth of bad. Over its previous three games, the Jets D allowed 43 points and 467 yards per game – in this one, 45 and 505.
Next Gen stat of the game: Josh Allen compiled 305 passing yards on play-action passes, the second-highest total of the Next Gen Stats era, behind Jared Goff (326, Week 4 of 2018).
NFL Research: The Bills won by 25-plus points for the sixth time since 2020, most in the NFL.
Kevin Patra's takeaways:
- Titans survive another heavyweight bout. The AFC leaders hung on late to win their sixth straight game and fifth in a row against playoff teams from a year ago. Tennessee took advantage of Saints miscues, turning a fumbled kickoff to open the second half into a TD to take a 20-6 lead. The Titans' offense struggled sans Derrick Henry, generating 264 total yards, 66 on the ground. No Tennessee running back carried for a gain longer than six yards, with D'Onta Foreman (2.7 yards per carry), Adrian Peterson (2.6 YPC), and Jeremy McNichols (1.8 YPC) all stymied at the line of scrimmage. The lack of a grinding run game kept the Saints close into the fourth quarter. With A.J. Brown (1/16) silenced, Ryan Tannehill did his best to spread the ball around. Tennessee's offense befuddled New Orleans with crossing routes. Marcus Johnson (5/100) feasted, including beating Marshon Lattimore several times. Once again, it wasn't a pretty game from Tennessee. But who cares what it looks like. The Titans are playing complementary playoff football, pounding quality opponents.
- Saints offense looked lost without Alvin Kamara. For most of the first three quarters, the Saints struggled to gain traction without their star running back. Save for a couple of chunk gains, Trevor Siemian's chemistry with his receivers remains a work in progress, and the QB took some brutal sacks. The veteran QB bounced back in the fourth quarter, making some great throws to the boundary on two scoring drives to get the Saints back into the game. However, questionable red zone play-calling from New Orleans ultimately sealed its fate, as it had to settle for a 20-yard field goal after six tries to punch it in failed. The Saints also suffered from brutal miscues, including two bad missed PATs to set up the loss. Tight end Adam Trautman's false start on a potential game-tying two-point attempt late summed up the Saints' afternoon.
- Jeffery Simmons continues his All-Pro season. The big man is finally being noticed nationally for destroying offenses every week. Simmons lived in the backfield, generating two sacks, two tackles for loss, a batted pass and three QB pressures. Give the beast his due! The entire Titans defense stood tall, making life difficult for the Saints' offense, particularly in the red zone. The defensive front didn't allow the Saints to run between the tackles near the goal line and squeezed receivers. Holding New Orleans to a FG on a long red zone sequence and negating a two-point-try proved the difference for the streaking Titans.
Next Gen stat of the game: Ryan Tannehill averaged 6.1 air yards per attempt and an average time to throw of 2.58 seconds, which was slightly improved from 4.3 air YPA and 2.43 TTT in Week 9 at Rams, but notably worse than the 7.9 air yards per attempt, 2.68 seconds time to throw from Weeks 1-8. He has deep completions in two games since Derrick Henry's injury (0-2 in Week 10).
NFL Research: The Titans' five-game win streak over playoff teams from last season matches the 2003 Philadelphia Eagles as the only other team to win five consecutive games versus postseason teams from the previous year.
Nick Shook's takeaways:
- Bill Belichick's well-earned reputation as a strategic master shined through. Cleveland found offensive success on exactly one possession -- its first -- before Belichick's defense put the clamps on Kevin Stefanski's offense for the rest of the day. Belichick played all of the hits to great success: load up against the run on early downs, take away mostly everything quick underneath, attack right tackle Blake Hance on third and long. Offensively, coordinator Josh McDaniels dominated Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods, proving to be a step ahead of Cleveland throughout the afternoon by negating Myles Garrett's presence with a simple approach: double-team or chip the defensive end, run away from his side and attack the flats beyond his range. By the time the clock hit triple zeroes, New England emerged with an easy, convincing win capped in perfect fashion with Jakobi Meyers' first career touchdown. Heck, even Brian Hoyer outperformed both of Cleveland's quarterbacks, throwing for 85 yards and a touchdown on just three completions. The Patriots outclassed the Browns on Sunday, plain and simple.
- As soon as Cleveland lost Nick Chubb, the Browns had to know they were fighting an uphill battle. Following an 11-play, 84-yard touchdown march to open the game, the Browns lacked offensive punch for the rest of the day. Cleveland finished with 217 total yards of offense, converted 1 of 11 first downs, lost the time of possession battle by roughly eight minutes and turned the ball over once via an ugly Baker Mayfield interception. The Patriots added insult to injury by knocking Mayfield out of the game and running up the score in the final quarter, finishing off a dominant performance against a Cleveland defense that became a sieve Sunday. A Week 10 loss doesn't count for more than any other defeat, but this one had the feeling of a potentially destructive failure. Cleveland looked more like a bottom-feeder than a team still in the thick of its divisional race. The Browns have a lot of soul searching to do after this loss, and there aren't any clear answers -- not even the return of Chubb -- in sight.
- The Patriots might not be a 31-point-margin-of-victory-type of team, but Sunday's result isn't a surprise. New England has played complementary football in each of its last four games -- all victories -- and Sunday served as the pinnacle of such performance. The Patriots were sharp on offense, with Mac Jones setting career-high marks in completion percentage (82.6), passing touchdowns (three) and passer rating (142.1). Rhamondre Stevenson was a bully on the ground, gaining five yards per carry (100 yards total) and scoring two touchdowns. And New England's stifling defense was so effective, it had a full final quarter to enjoy the fruits of its labor, seen smiling and laughing through their facemasks while savoring a dominant performance. Jones is officially a legitimate quarterback and he's part of a team that is strong in every phase of the game. The rest of the AFC should be on notice.
Next Gen stat of the game: Mac Jones posted his highest completion rate over expected (+16.2%) in a game in his career.
NFL Research: Mac Jones became the first Patriots rookie quarterback with three or more passing touchdowns in a game since Drew Bledsoe did so in 1993. Jones is also the first Patriots rookie quarterback to throw three passing touchdowns and go without an interception in the franchise's history.
Michael Baca's takeaways:
- Too close for comfort in Indianapolis. The Colts squeaked by Jacksonville in a game in which they led 17-0 after 12 minutes of play. Jonathan Taylor started a would-be blowout with a 34-yard run on the game's first play, then Zaire Franklin blocked a punt which E.J. Speed returned for a touchdown before Taylor scored the Colts' lone offensive TD in that sequence. The Jags simply forced Carson Wentz to beat them from the second quarter on, and the strategy worked with the Colts QB struggling with inaccurate, hesitant throws. Wentz finished 22 of 34 for 180 yards (5.3 yards per completion) with no TDs or interceptions and, while Taylor (21/116/1) got over the 100-yard mark again, the Colts offense was figured out rather easily.
- Kwity Paye highlights a defensive win. The game essentially ended with rookie Dayo Odeyingbo strip-sacking Trevor Lawrence late in the fourth quarter on the Jags' final possession, and it was the rightful way to secure a win by virtue of a Colts unit that saved the day. The Colts had 10 QB hits and three sacks of Lawrence, who mustered just 162 yards passing. Paye, the Colts' first-round rookie, highlighted the group with the first sack of his career in the third quarter and maintained the pressure on Lawrence with three QB hits, one coming on the Jags' final drive.
- Young Jaguars defense keeps fighting. As mentioned before, the Colts offense was suffocated by a Jags defense that kept its energy up when down 17 points in the first quarter. Jacksonville forced three consecutive three-and-outs to stop the early bleeding, focusing its attention on stopping a potent rushing attack with sure-handed tackling and a defensive line plugging the gaps. The unit ultimately was failed by its offense with Lawrence struggling to complete passes downfield. Jamal Agnew, the team's Swiss Army knife of sorts, had another solid game highlighted by a 66-yard TD run that set the franchise's record as the longest from a wide receiver -- if that's what he truly is.
Next Gen Stat of the game: Jamal Agnew reached 21.62 MPH on his 66-yard rushing TD (fourth-fastest in NFL on a rush this season).
NFL Research: Jamal Agnew is the first player in the Super Bowl era with a rushing TD, receiving TD, kick return TD and FG return TD in a single season, and the second player in NFL history to accomplish that feat since HOF Timmy Brown in 1962.