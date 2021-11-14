2021 NFL season, Week 10: What we learned from Sunday's games

Next Gen stat of the game: Ryan Tannehill averaged 6.1 air yards per attempt and an average time to throw of 2.58 seconds, which was slightly improved from 4.3 air YPA and 2.43 TTT in Week 9 at Rams, but notably worse than the 7.9 air yards per attempt, 2.68 seconds time to throw from Weeks 1-8. He has deep completions in two games since Derrick Henry's injury (0-2 in Week 10).