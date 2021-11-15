Packers RB Aaron Jones ruled out vs. Seahawks with knee injury

The Packers will be without Aaron Jones for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Green Bay ruled its starting running back out after he sustained a knee injury in the second half. Jones is believed to have suffered a sprained MCL, based on initial tests, but will undergo an MRI, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Jones immediately grabbed his right knee after getting tackled by Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner with 1:04 remaining in the third quarter. Jones attempted to limp his way off the field but went down shortly thereafter in noticeable pain and had to be helped off the field.

﻿A.J. Dillon﻿ came on in Jones' relief and finished a lengthy 11-play, 62-yard drive off with a three-yard touchdown run to put Green Bay up 10-0.