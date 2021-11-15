Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers finally scores first TD of NFL career in win over Browns

The streak is finally over.

﻿Jakobi Meyers﻿ caught a short pass from backup quarterback ﻿Brian Hoyer﻿ late in the New England Patriots' 45-7 blowout win over the Cleveland Browns and dove into the end zone for the first touchdown of his three-year career.

Teammates swarmed the 2019 undrafted free agent who entered Week 10 with 1,522 career receiving yards, the most by any player with zero TD catches in NFL history.

"It felt amazing," Meyers told NFL Network’s Mike Giardi after the game. "Just the fact that everybody came down and celebrated with me that was special. I really appreciated it."

The TD came in Meyers' 39th regular-season game and on his 135th career catch. The Pats' top target seemed snake-bitten when it came to the end zone, having multiple touchdowns overturned by penalty.

Meyers' teammates were thrilled the streak of futility is finally over.