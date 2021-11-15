Seahawks WR DK Metcalf to be evaluated for likely fine, not suspension, following Week 10 ejection

Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf﻿'s frustration boiled over Sunday in Green Bay, leading to an ejection with 1:23 left in the game. The disqualification will likely hurt his pocketbook but isn't expected to lead to a missed game.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning that Metcalf would be evaluated for a likely fine but not a suspension, per a source informed of the decision.

It's the standard procedure for most in-game ejections that aren't habitual issues.

With the Seahawks trailing 17-0 and showing little sign of life on offense all game, Metcalf got into a scuffle with two Packers players and was ejected. The third-year wideout later tried to re-enter the game, walking to the huddle before being shuffled back to the sideline for the final nine plays of the game.

Following the game, Metcalf told reporters his frustration stemmed from being "tired of losing."