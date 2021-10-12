NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Bills dethrone Cardinals; Chiefs fall to 10th

Previous rank: No. 4





The Packers love Mason Crosby. He's been a dependable contributor for years, and he's always weathered the storms of inconsistency that grip all kickers not named Justin Tucker. After Crosby missed his third field goal in less than an hour on Sunday against the Bengals, Matt LaFleur decided to check in on his grizzled veteran. "I could see the look in his eyes," the coach said. "There was zero flinch from him." Given one more shot to salvage his afternoon, Crosby split the uprights to lift the Packers to an overtime conquest over the Bengals, the team's fourth consecutive win. "I went up to him and just told him I loved him," running back Aaron Jones said after the win. "You'll always stay with your teammates no matter what."