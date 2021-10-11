Seven NFL teams at risk of falling apart due to injuries, major weaknesses 

The Bucs are obviously a threat to repeat as champions, but they are going to have to survive something they didn't have to contend with last season: a rash of injuries on defense. On Sunday, standout linebacker Lavonte David went down with an ankle injury. That was on top of the absence of three starting defensive backs. If there is any bright side here, it is that the Bucs' next three opponents are the Eagles, Bears and Saints -- all of whom entered the weekend in the bottom half of the league in scoring -- before the bye week. That gives Richard Sherman time to get settled in, and others time to heal for the stretch run. No matter the issues, there is little doubt the Bucs will be in it.