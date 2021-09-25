Around the NFL

Dolphins place Tua Tagovailoa (ribs) on IR, hope QB returns Week 6

Tua Tagovailoa's broken ribs will sideline him for more than Week 3.

The Dolphins quarterback was placed on injured reserve Saturday and will miss a minimum of three games. While coach Brian Flores didn't put a timetable on Tagovailoa's recovery, outside of ruling him out for Sunday versus the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the hope is he'll be ready to return once he's eligible in Week 6.

The second-year starter exited in the first quarter of Miami's blowout loss to the Bills last weekend following a takedown by ﻿A.J. Epenesa﻿. Tagovailoa had already been sacked twice and completed just 1 of 4 passes. Veteran Jacoby Brissett struggled in relief, throwing for 169 yards and an interception on 40 attempts while taking four more sacks. It constituted his most game action in 21 months.

On Sunday, the dual-threat QB will make his first start since Week 17 of the 2019 campaign. He'll then face off against the Colts, where he spent the previous four seasons, and the Buccaneers, who are led by former teammate Tom Brady.

Tagovailoa can be activated before Miami plays at Jacksonville on Oct. 17. He'll first have to work his way back from yet another injury. He was drafted No. 5 overall in 2020 amid an extensive rehab for a fractured hip that claimed the final games of his college career. The lefty also missed a start during his rookie year because of a jammed thumb. His best-case scenario moving forward is to return after his team battles the unbeaten Raiders and a pair of 2020 playoff teams.

Related Content

news

49ers elevate RB Kerryon Johnson from practice squad for Week 3 'SNF' game vs. Packers

The 49ers' depleted running back room has added some much needed depth ahead of Week 3.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Sept. 25

The Cowboys will be without one of their key defenders in Week 3.

HC Mike McCarthy said LB ﻿Keanu Neal﻿ tested positive for COVID-19 and thus will not play Monday night against the Eagles.
news

Steelers LB T.J. Watt (groin) downgraded to out vs. Bengals

T.J. Watt dodged a major injury when he hurt his groin last week. He just didn't avoid missing a game. The Steelers star was downgraded to out for Sunday versus the Bengals.
news

Dak Prescott looking forward to 'special' homecoming on Monday night

Returning to play in front of Cowboys fans at AT&T Stadium for the first time since he broke his ankle last season, Dak Prescott and Dallas will look to take down the rival Philadelphia Eagles. 
news

Titans RB Derrick Henry congratulates high school runner Kayleb Wagner for breaking his record: 'I think it's incredible'

Once upon a time a star runner for Yulee High in Florida, Titans RB Derrick Henry rumbled to a state single-game record of 502 yards rushing in 2012. Henry's state standard was broken on Sept. 17 when Baker High's Kayleb Wagner rushed for an amazing 535 yards.
news

Lamar Jackson (illness) questionable vs. Lions; four Ravens placed on reserve/COVID-19 list 

The Ravens placed DTs Brandon Williams and Justin Madubuike﻿ and edge rushers Justin Houston and Jaylon Ferguson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Lamar Jackson heads a list of players who are questionable or out for Sunday versus the Lions.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Sept. 24

﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿ has missed just two games in his storied career. Will Sunday be the third? The Cardinals' Pro Bowl wideout is a game-day decision for Sunday against the Jaguars, per coach Kliff Kingsbury. Hopkins, who has not practiced all week, is nursing a rib injury.
news

Carson Wentz (ankles) returns to Colts practice, a 'game-time decision' vs. Titans

The Colts might not have to resort to whatever plan B is this weekend. ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ (sprained ankles) returned to practice Friday, according to local reporters in attendance. 
news

Odell Beckham Jr. not listed on Browns' final injury report, expected to play vs. Bears

﻿Odell Beckham﻿ is back. The Browns' star receiver did not appear on the team's Friday injury report, meaning he's expected to suit up and play for the first time in 2021.
news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) expected to miss a few weeks

﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ is going to miss some time again. The Panthers star running back is expected to be out a few weeks as the team continues to run tests on the hamstring injury that he suffered Thursday night, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson 'super anxious' to rebound from 4-INT outing

﻿Zach Wilson﻿ is ready to move on from his four-interception game against the Patriots in Week 2 as the Jets prepare to head to Denver to take on the 2-0 Broncos.
