Giants RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), QB Daniel Jones (concussion) ruled out vs. Cowboys

Published: Oct 10, 2021
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The Giants lost three of their most important players in the first half of Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Saquon Barkley has been ruled out against the Cowboys after suffering a left ankle injury in the first quarter. Late in the second quarter, Daniel Jones was carted off after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit as he tried to barrel into the end zone. He was later ruled out with a concussion.

The third-year quarterback was replaced by veteran Mike Glennon﻿, who handed off to Barkley's replacement Devontae Booker for a 1-yard touchdown on the next play. Jones had completed 5 of 13 passes for 98 yards with nine yards rushing on three carries. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay﻿, who suffered a knee injury in the first half, was also ruled out during halftime after not recording a reception despite three targets.

The Cowboys took a 17-10 lead into the break.

The Giants were already playing without left tackle Andrew Thomas and wide receivers Sterling Shepard and ﻿Darius Slayton﻿. On their second drive of the game, Barkley was pulling up on his route following an incomplete pass when he accidentally stepped on Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis﻿' foot. He then limped off the field and was carted into the locker room. The team briefly declared his return questionable before ruling him out for good. The star running back had rushed just twice on the day for nine yards.

It's another unlucky blow for Barkley. The former No. 2 overall pick spent much of the past year rehabbing a torn ACL suffered last September. He was able to return in time for the season opener and finally looked like himself just a week ago, tallying 126 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in a comeback win over the Saints. After earning Offensive Rookie of the Year Honors in 2018, Barkley was compromised for much of his second season with a high-ankle sprain that sidelined him for three games.

Sunday's freak injury comes almost one year to the day of Dak Prescott suffering a dislocated and fractured ankle in the same stadium in the same matchup.

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow taken to hospital with possible throat contusion

Bengals quarterback ﻿Joe Burrow﻿ was taken to the hospital following Sunday's 25-22 overtime loss to the Packers to be evaluated for a possible throat contusion. Burrow played all 65 offensive snaps in Cincinnati's defeat.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers moves into fifth all-time in career TD passes

A game after catching the legendary Dan Marino, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers continues his ascent among all-time greats. Rodgers is now fifth all-time for career touchdown passes with 422 on Sunday against the Bengals. 
news

2021 NFL season: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 5 games

Saints QB ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ has been ruled out against Washington with a concussion. He was carted off the field after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from CB William Jackson. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 5: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 5 action. 
news

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (ankle) officially inactive vs. Lions

Dalvin Cook will miss his second game of the season. The Minnesota Vikings running back is officially inactive for Sunday's bout versus the Detroit Lions.
news

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson targeting Week 10 return following finger surgery

If Russell Wilson has his way, he'll only be out three games following finger surgery. The Seahawks is targeting a Week 10 return after undergoing surgery Friday on his right middle finger.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 5 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Injury roundup: Bengals RB Joe Mixon active vs. Packers

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon﻿, who didn't practice this week but did work out on Saturday, will play Sunday. He was not listed among the Bengals' inactives.
news

Niners TE George Kittle (calf) placed on injured reserve, out at least 3 games

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (calf) will miss at least three games after being placed on injured reserve, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Packers CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder) placed on injured reserve

Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder) will miss a minimum of three games after being placed on injured reserve on Saturday. 
news

Bills, CB Taron Johnson agree to three-year, $24 million contract extension

Taron Johnson﻿ has agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Buffalo Bills, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
