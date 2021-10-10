Giants RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), QB Daniel Jones (concussion) ruled out vs. Cowboys

The Giants lost three of their most important players in the first half of Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Saquon Barkley has been ruled out against the Cowboys after suffering a left ankle injury in the first quarter. Late in the second quarter, Daniel Jones was carted off after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit as he tried to barrel into the end zone. He was later ruled out with a concussion.

The third-year quarterback was replaced by veteran Mike Glennon﻿, who handed off to Barkley's replacement Devontae Booker for a 1-yard touchdown on the next play. Jones had completed 5 of 13 passes for 98 yards with nine yards rushing on three carries. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay﻿, who suffered a knee injury in the first half, was also ruled out during halftime after not recording a reception despite three targets.

The Cowboys took a 17-10 lead into the break.

The Giants were already playing without left tackle Andrew Thomas and wide receivers Sterling Shepard and ﻿Darius Slayton﻿. On their second drive of the game, Barkley was pulling up on his route following an incomplete pass when he accidentally stepped on Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis﻿' foot. He then limped off the field and was carted into the locker room. The team briefly declared his return questionable before ruling him out for good. The star running back had rushed just twice on the day for nine yards.

It's another unlucky blow for Barkley. The former No. 2 overall pick spent much of the past year rehabbing a torn ACL suffered last September. He was able to return in time for the season opener and finally looked like himself just a week ago, tallying 126 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in a comeback win over the Saints. After earning Offensive Rookie of the Year Honors in 2018, Barkley was compromised for much of his second season with a high-ankle sprain that sidelined him for three games.