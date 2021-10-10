2021 NFL season, Week 5: What we learned from Sunday's games

Next Gen stat of the game: Zach Wilson was 1 of 6 for just one passing yard with a time to throw of at least four seconds.

NFL Research: Kyle Pitts' 308 receiving yards are the most by a TE in his first five NFL games since at least 1950. Pitts is on pace for 1,047 receiving yards in 2021, which would make him just the second rookie TE with 1,000 yards in a season in NFL history (Mike Ditka, 1961).