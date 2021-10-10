2021 NFL season, Week 5: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:
Jeremy Bergman's takeaways:
- Kyle Pitts, 1st Earl of Tottenham. Who needs receivers when you have three tight ends and whatever Cordarrelle Patterson is? Atlanta entered Sunday without its top two wideouts -- Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage. The Falcons didn't need them against New York, leaning on Patterson in the run and pass game and finally getting No. 4 overall pick Kyle Pitts involved on a mass scale. Pitts was Matt Ryan's first target of the day -- for no gain, but still -- and continued that trend throughout the day, hauling in nine catches on 10 targets for 119 yards, all career-highs; the rookie's four first-quarter receptions were the most of any TE this season. He proved a mismatch nightmare for New York, who had held their own earlier this season, but couldn't find the right coverage to keep the mid-sized Pitts at bay. Patterson enjoyed a career-high 21 touches for 104 yards, doing much of his damage in between the tackles and down the seams. Who would've thought at the start of the season that Patterson, known primarily as an All-Pro returner, would be one of the league's top short-yardage threats in the league?
- London fog. Zach Wilson makes the easy things look hard and the hard things ... well, they look pretty hard, too. Fresh off the best game of his young career, Wilson reverted to his rookie settings in front of his first national audience as a professional gridder. The No. 2 overall pick struggled early on short to intermediate passes and, in his first three drives, completed one pass and threw one interception; the Falcons were up 17-0 before New York had its first first down. It's not easy for a rookie to play from behind, and the Jets have been behind nearly the entire season. Wilson and New York clawed back to within three thanks to a run game that heated up on early downs in the second half and unforced Falcons errors -- Wilson's longest gain of the day came on a 41-yard defensive pass interference call on the goal line. But Wilson's indecision down the stretch -- two sacks for 26 yards on New York's final drive -- doomed the Jets' comeback chances. Last week's highlight reel win over Tennessee wasn't a mirage but it wasn't the turning point it felt like at the time.
- Matty nice. Aging quarterbacks have been under the microscope this season, from Tom Brady's highs to Ben Roethlisberger's woes. Matt Ryan, 36, isn't quite at his NFC South counterpart's level in the first year of the Arthur Smith regime in Atlanta, but, a tube ride away from London's Big Ben, Ryan proved Sunday he's not like Pittsburgh's Big Ben. Ryan has been near perfect over his past three games, throwing for 868 yards, eight TDs and no picks. The veteran avoided taking a single sack against a physical Jets defensive front that tagged Ryan Tannehill, Smith's former QB, nine times last week. Most importantly, Ryan, who threw his 5,000th completion Sunday, is building chemistry with new faces; four of Atlanta's top five receivers against New York were not on the roster in 2020.
Next Gen stat of the game: Zach Wilson was 1 of 6 for just one passing yard with a time to throw of at least four seconds.
NFL Research: Kyle Pitts' 308 receiving yards are the most by a TE in his first five NFL games since at least 1950. Pitts is on pace for 1,047 receiving yards in 2021, which would make him just the second rookie TE with 1,000 yards in a season in NFL history (Mike Ditka, 1961).