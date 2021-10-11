Around the NFL

Cowboys' Dak Prescott on win vs. Giants on anniversary of injury: 'I'm glad it's over with'

Published: Oct 11, 2021 at 08:06 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Throughout the week, Dak Prescott downplayed the near-one-year anniversary of getting injured against the New York Giants.

After the Cowboys whipped a banged-up Giants team, 44-20, on the very field where, 364 days prior, Prescott suffered a brutal season-ending injury in Week 5 of 2020 against Big Blue, the star quarterback finally admitted it meant something to him.

"I'm glad it's over with, I'm glad I'm past that and I think this was the final shovel in burying this thing," Prescott said, via ESPN.

Prescott got off to a slow start, including an interception on the first drive and a botched snap on the third that kept the Giants in the game early. Prescott said early he was in a "mental fog," until his 49-yard bomb TD to ﻿CeeDee Lamb﻿ early in the second quarter lifted the haze.

"As much as I've tried to put it off, as much as I've tried not to think about it, I think it just naturally does, right?" Prescott said of the anniversary of his injury. "And it's in the back of your head, unconsciously or not. Yeah, I would say I didn't quite feel as energetic or as myself early in the game. I don't know if that played a part in it or not, but once I threw that touchdown to CeeDee, that was kind of when I just started rolling and got in a groove."

Prescott played well in blasting past New York, tossing for 302 yards on 22-of-32 passing, averaging 9.4 yards per attempt, throwing three TDs and one INT and generating a 116.9 passer rating.

This year, it wasn't the Cowboys who came out of this division matchup with big injury worries. The Giants saw three big-name offensive players exit during the contest. Saquon Barkley suffered a freak ankle sprain after stepping on a foot after a play; Daniel Jones got concussed trying to score late in the half; and receiver ﻿Kenny Golladay﻿ exited with a knee injury.

Prescott said it was hard not to think about his own injury when watching the Giants exit one by one.

"It definitely came in my head like, 'Get that thing out of here,'" Prescott said. "I mean I flip the page quick. I mean I've got a short memory so obviously it's thought about at that moment. My thoughts went for him and I hope he's OK and I hope Saquon and all those guys [are OK]. You never want to see anybody get hurt. It's a physical game. We know this game can take a toll on your body, but you never want to see anybody taken out."

Related Content

news

Tom Brady's thumb injury not expected to hamper QB for TNF vs. Eagles

A thumb injury sustained in Week 5 isn't expected to limit Tom Brady entering the Bucs' Thursday night clash with the Eagles.
news

Leonard Fournette on Buccaneers offense: 'This (expletive) is different'

Week 5 featured another dominant performance from the Bucs' talent-laden offense, much to the delight of veteran RB Leonard Fournette.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Oct. 11

JuJu Smith-Schuster﻿ could have played his final snap in Pittsburgh. The Steelers receiver suffered what is considered a major shoulder injury in Sunday's victory over the Broncos.
news

Giants WR Kadarius Toney not expected to be suspended following ejection vs. Cowboys

The punch that got Giants receiver ﻿Kadarius Toney﻿ ejected from Sunday's 44-20 loss to the Cowboys will hit the rookie's wallet but isn't likely to cost him a game.
news

Jaguars RB James Robinson on 20th straight loss: 'You can't wrap your head around that'

With Sunday's 37-19 loss to Tennessee, the Jaguars became just the second team in the Super Bowl era to lose 20 games in a row.
news

Josh Allen: Bills refuse to make a 'bigger deal' out of blowout road win over Chiefs

Buffalo may have blasted the defending AFC champion Chiefs in Kansas City on Sunday night, but Bills players realize that it's just one game and there's a lot of football still to be played. 
news

Bills-Chiefs second half delayed due to severe weather 

Due to severe weather in the area, the Buffalo Bills-Kansas Chiefs game's second half at Arrowhead Stadium was delayed. 
news

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden apologizes for 2011 email: 'I don't have an ounce of racism in me'

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden apologized Sunday after it was revealed in a Friday report from The Wall Street Journal that he used a racial trope in a 2011 email to describe NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), QB Daniel Jones (concussion) exit early in loss to Cowboys

Giants RB ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ suffered a left ankle injury in the first quarter. Late in the second quarter, QB Daniel Jones was carted off after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit as he tried to barrel into the end zone. Both were ruled out in the first half, as was WR Kenny Golladay.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow taken to hospital with possible throat contusion

Bengals quarterback ﻿Joe Burrow﻿ was taken to the hospital following Sunday's 25-22 overtime loss to the Packers to be evaluated for a possible throat contusion. Burrow played all 65 offensive snaps in Cincinnati's defeat.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers moves into fifth all-time in career TD passes

A game after catching the legendary Dan Marino, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues his ascent among all-time greats. Rodgers is now fifth all-time for career touchdown passes with 422 after throwing two scores on Sunday against the Bengals. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW