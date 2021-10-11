Cowboys' Dak Prescott on win vs. Giants on anniversary of injury: 'I'm glad it's over with'

Throughout the week, Dak Prescott downplayed the near-one-year anniversary of getting injured against the New York Giants.

After the Cowboys whipped a banged-up Giants team, 44-20, on the very field where, 364 days prior, Prescott suffered a brutal season-ending injury in Week 5 of 2020 against Big Blue, the star quarterback finally admitted it meant something to him.

"I'm glad it's over with, I'm glad I'm past that and I think this was the final shovel in burying this thing," Prescott said, via ESPN.

Prescott got off to a slow start, including an interception on the first drive and a botched snap on the third that kept the Giants in the game early. Prescott said early he was in a "mental fog," until his 49-yard bomb TD to ﻿CeeDee Lamb﻿ early in the second quarter lifted the haze.

"As much as I've tried to put it off, as much as I've tried not to think about it, I think it just naturally does, right?" Prescott said of the anniversary of his injury. "And it's in the back of your head, unconsciously or not. Yeah, I would say I didn't quite feel as energetic or as myself early in the game. I don't know if that played a part in it or not, but once I threw that touchdown to CeeDee, that was kind of when I just started rolling and got in a groove."

Prescott played well in blasting past New York, tossing for 302 yards on 22-of-32 passing, averaging 9.4 yards per attempt, throwing three TDs and one INT and generating a 116.9 passer rating.

This year, it wasn't the Cowboys who came out of this division matchup with big injury worries. The Giants saw three big-name offensive players exit during the contest. Saquon Barkley suffered a freak ankle sprain after stepping on a foot after a play; Daniel Jones got concussed trying to score late in the half; and receiver ﻿Kenny Golladay﻿ exited with a knee injury.

Prescott said it was hard not to think about his own injury when watching the Giants exit one by one.