Top 10 first-time MVP candidates: Dak Prescott one of two Cowboys in the running

Murray had the Cardinals positioned for a run to the playoffs last season before the wheels -- including one of his own -- gradually came off. Now healthy, Murray is lighting up the defenses he's faced through four games. Arizona has scored 31 or more points in each of its four wins and is the only undefeated team in the NFL after a month of football. Murray is a major reason for that success. The small-but-mighty quarterback ranks third in the league in passing yards (1,273), owns a 115 passer rating (fifth-best in the league) and a 9:4 touchdown-to-interception ratio and is gaining 4.7 yards per rush. His mobility makes him difficult to defend, and he's even more of a threat because of his sandlot-style playmaking that has dropped the jaws of fans around the country watching him with the ball in his hands. In addition, no one has defied the odds through the air at a higher rate than Murray, who leads the league in completion percentage over expectation at +9.2 percent, per Next Gen Stats.





Conventional defensive wisdom might say to blitz Murray to get him out of his comfort zone, but the NGS metrics advise against that: Murray is averaging 13.1 yards per attempt (best in the NFL) and has a 153.8 passer rating (second best in the league) against the blitz this season. Zero blitzes (leaving no safety back deep) are especially unwise, as they've twice prompted Murray to lob back-foot bombs to open receivers for game-changing completions. Murray accounts for the third-highest total expected points added (a metric used to quantify how much a player's performance benefits a team's scoring output) at 35.5, so it's no surprise Arizona's offense is the league's highest-scoring unit. And if none of this convinces you, just put a Cardinals game on your TV or mobile streaming device. Murray will sell you on his candidacy before the fourth quarter arrives.