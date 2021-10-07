Week 5 NFL game picks: Rams beat Seahawks in Seattle; Chiefs top Bills on Sunday night

WHERE: State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.)

State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.) WHEN: 4:25 p.m. ET | FOX

SPREAD: 49ers +5.5 | O/U: 50





This is a tough game to pick because Trey Lance is such an unknown -- and we don't even know for sure that Lance is starting. This much I know: The Cardinals' run defense is the biggest weakness of the team. Lance is the best runner on the 49ers, and Kyle Shanahan, at his best, calls some of the toughest run schemes to defend. It's time to break out the good stuff, Kyle, because a loss here puts the 49ers three games back in the NFL's best division. I can't quite pick against Kyler Murray playing at this level, but the Cardinals are set up for a letdown game and the Niners have the goods to keep it closer than expected.