NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Oct. 8

Published: Oct 08, 2021 at 01:19 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Rob Gronkowski﻿'s rib injury will keep him out for at least one more week.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end will not play in Sunday's in-state battle with the Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians told reporters Friday.

The good news for Tampa: Edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) and corner Jamel Dean (knee) will both play Sunday, per Arians.

Gronkowski suffered his injury during the Bucs' loss to the Rams at SoFi Stadium and managed to return to action later in the game. It wasn't until afterward the Bucs and Gronkowski came to realize the significance of his injury, which will sideline him for at least two games when including Sunday's meeting with the Dolphins.

The Buccaneers will again turn to Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard to help fill in for Gronkowski. The two saw seven combined targets, with Brate catching two of his six targets for 29 yards. Howard did not haul in his lone target, but the weather conditions weren't exactly conducive for an air show Sunday night in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Injuries/COVID-19

  • Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor said running back ﻿Joe Mixon﻿ will practice Saturday to see if he can play Sunday versus the Packers. Taylor added that wide receiver ﻿Tee Higgins﻿ (shoulder) will play this weekend, wide receiver Mike Thomas will not, and offensive lineman ﻿Xavier Su'a-Filo﻿ (knee) will go on injured reserve with safety ﻿Ricardo Allen﻿ taking his spot on the active roster.
  • Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (knee/ankle soreness), offensive tackle ﻿Jedrick Wills﻿ (ankle), cornerback ﻿Denzel Ward﻿ (neck), defensive end ﻿Jadeveon Clowney﻿ (elbow), center ﻿JC Tretter﻿ (knee/back), cornerback cornerback Troy Hill (toe), defensive end ﻿Takkarist McKinley﻿ (knee) and tight end ﻿David Njoku﻿ (knee) are questionable for Sunday versus the Chargers.

