NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Oct. 8

Rob Gronkowski﻿'s rib injury will keep him out for at least one more week.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end will not play in Sunday's in-state battle with the Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians told reporters Friday.

The good news for Tampa: Edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) and corner Jamel Dean (knee) will both play Sunday, per Arians.

Gronkowski suffered his injury during the Bucs' loss to the Rams at SoFi Stadium and managed to return to action later in the game. It wasn't until afterward the Bucs and Gronkowski came to realize the significance of his injury, which will sideline him for at least two games when including Sunday's meeting with the Dolphins.