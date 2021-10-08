Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) doubtful to play vs. Eagles

﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ is a long shot to play in Sunday's tilt against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Carolina Panthers officially listed the running back as doubtful to play due to the hamstring injury suffered in Week 3. McCaffrey did not play Week 4.

The door is not entirely closed on him playing, but it's barely ajar.

"Nothing much more to add. He's been going. It's doubtful he'll play on Sunday. That could change. I'm not going to play any games," coach Matt Rhule said Friday, via David Newton of ESPN.

CMC was a limited participant in all three practices this week. The back said Thursday he "definitely" had a chance to play this week, but it appears the Panthers will take a cautious approach.

Given the tendency of soft-tissue injures to crop back up if not fully healed, particularly for skill-position players, it behooves the Panthers to play it safe with their star. Better to miss one more game and come back in better shape rather than return under less than ideal conditions and be knocked out for a longer stretch.