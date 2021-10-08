Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) questionable to play vs. Steelers

Teddy Bridgewater is on a path to be cleared for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after suffering a concussion in Week 4.

The Denver Broncos quarterback participated in practice for the second straight day on Friday, this time as a full participant. If he clears the final step of concussion protocol Saturday and is cleared by an independent neurologist, he should start vs. Pittsburgh.

Bridgewater was officially listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.

"He's cleared up to this point,'' Broncos coach Vic Fangio told reporters after Friday's practice. "They'll decide (Saturday) for the final verdict.''

After taking a helmet-to-helmet shot just before halftime, Bridgewater was knocked out of the Broncos' Week 4 loss to Baltimore. Drew Lock took over in the second half. Denver scored zero points in the final two quarters.

Bridgewater missed practice Wednesday and was limited in Thursday's session.