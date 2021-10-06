NFL QB Index, Week 5: Kyler Murray surges to No. 1

2021 stats: 4 games | 76.1 pct | 1,273 pass yds | 9.5 ypa | 9 pass TD | 4 INT | 109 rush yds | 3 rush TD | 0 fumbles





Kyler's stepbacks and hesitation moves pop on social media like he's Steph Curry. But it was Murray's dominance from the pocket against the Rams that vaulted him to the top of a 10-pack of elite quarterbacks that has never been better or closer. Aside from a few YOLO throws in previous weeks, Murray's timing and decision-making have gone to another level. He knows what passes to let A.J. Green box out for. He knows how to throw DeAndre Hopkins open. He knows when to create a new pocket anywhere on the field and he knows how to run for a third-and-long conversion when all else fails. Sometimes it feels a little unfair.