NFL QB Index, Week 7: Dak Prescott hits No. 1 spot

2021 stats: 6 games | 69.0 pct | 1,887 pass yds | 7.8 ypa | 18 pass TD | 8 INT | 184 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 2 fumbles





Anyone tweeting recklessly about Mahomes should probably wait until after halftime -- or better yet, wait until never. Reactions like that are a reminder that there will always be someone rooting for greatness to fail.





Two things can be simultaneously true: Mahomes is finding more obstacles and making more mistakes than in previous years and he's still been ridiculously productive and unlucky with some fluky turnovers. The Chiefs continue to lead the NFL in yards per drive and points per drive. Rather than dialing it back, Mahomes went big-play hunting against Washington with five gains of 20 yards or more after recording 15 in the previous five weeks combined. He hit WFT with a jump pass, a shovel pass against his body and a sidearm whip that has to be seen to be believed. No one in history has routinely made throws like these.