Offensive Player Rankings, Week 7: Dak Prescott among three QBs reaching new highs

Cousins is enjoying one of the best seasons of his 10-year career -- and I think it's safe to say the continuity of Minnesota's offensive scheme has a lot to do with this. He's been in this offense, which is predicated around a productive run game behind a zone-blocking scheme that ultimately sets up play-action, bootlegs and screens, since his days in Washington with Kyle Shanahan in 2012 and '13. I'm sure Cousins is comfortable running the offense and likely has more say this season than he has before, given that he's working with a first-year offensive coordinator in Klint Kubiak.





This offense simply makes life easier for quarterbacks, as I know from my days running it with Gary Kubiak (Klint's dad) in Houston. After my first season in the system, Gary told me he should've given me more freedom within the offense, that he should have added wrinkles or plays that catered to my strengths. We're seeing Cousins build off the foundation of this offense and thrive at the position with the help of a dynamic rushing duo (Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison) and a pair of receivers that demand defensive attention (Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson).





One indicator of Cousins' comfort level is the fact that he has thrown at least three pass TDs against zero INTs in five of his last eight games. He's also helped the Vikings win three of their last four after leading back-to-back game-winning drives. Though he's not yet widely seen as a potential MVP, Cousins has positioned himself right in the mix with other MVP candidates through six weeks this season: