Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (calf strain) looking good after undergoing MRI

Dak Prescott's optimism surrounding his calf injury suffered in Sunday's overtime win in New England has proven true.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the quarterback is "looking good" after an MRI on the calf, per a source informed of the situation.
Following the 35-29 overtime win over the Patriots, Prescott downplayed the walking boot he sported while meeting the media, saying he'll be "fine."
During a radio interview on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones underscored the belief that Prescott didn't suffer a significant injury.
"Anytime you're sending your quarterback in for an MRI, there's a little nervousness, but also know how what a competitor and how tough Dak is, and optimistic that we're going to get good results there," Jones said. "But certainly we'll have to see how that comes out, and we'll be getting those shortly. Hopefully, we're thinking positive and think that he'll be hopefully ready to go against Minnesota."
The 5-1 Cowboys' bye week comes at a good time for Prescott. The week off will give the QB time to rest up after posting his seventh-career game with 400-plus pass yards and 3-plus passing TDs.