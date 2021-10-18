Dak Prescott (calf) will undergo MRI, but not overly concerned 

﻿Dak Prescott﻿ had a grin on his face after Sunday's game, but a boot on his right leg.

Nonetheless, Prescott assured the media everything will be fine and did so with that aforementioned grin despite sustaining what has been described as a right calf strain. Prescott said he will have an MRI on Monday, but is not overly concerned.

"That's the evaluation. That'll be fine. Have fun with this," Prescott told reporters as he walked away from the dais on Sunday following the Cowboys' exciting 35-29 overtime win against the Patriots.

While Prescott did not seem overly concerned, anytime the Lone Star State's biggest star is hampered by any sort of ailment it's worrisome.

Prescott never missed a start before sustaining an ugly ankle break in Week 5 of last season that put a sudden halt to his 2020 campaign. This offseason, Prescott's road to recovery hit a speed bump with a shoulder injury.