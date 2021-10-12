Offensive Player Rankings, Week 6: Five QBs under 30 I'd want to build a franchise around

I'm not sure it's possible for a Dallas Cowboys quarterback to be underrated, but to me, Dak doesn't get his due. What has he done other than make clutch plays and put the Cowboys in winning situations late in games? He's improved as a passer, can buy time with his legs and makes good decisions. The moment is never too big for him. I'm on board with everything this guy brings to an offense. There were so many questions surrounding him coming into the 2021 campaign, as he made his way back from the gruesome ankle injury he suffered last season and the shoulder injury that sidelined him in training camp. But those questions were put to rest in Week 1, when he threw for 400-plus yards and nearly led the Cowboys to an upset of the reigning champion Bucs. It's just unfortunate Tom Brady was standing on the sideline opposite him or Dak and the Cowboys would be 5-0 right now. Dak doesn't need to prove anything. The product he puts on the field is more than enough.