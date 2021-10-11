NFL's worst losses in Week 5: Lions, Bengals, Raiders feeling the pain

THE LOSS: Minnesota Vikings 19, Detroit Lions 17





With two minutes left to play and Detroit trailing the home team, 16-9, Jalen Reeves-Maybin stripped Alexander Mattison, giving the Lions new life. Then D'Andre Swift scored a touchdown, and Dan Campbell went for the jugular, lining up for a two-point conversion to take the lead with 37 seconds remaining. Jared Goff found KhaDarel Hodge in the back of the end zone, and suddenly, Detroit was in position to steal its first win of the season! At that moment, I tweeted out the following:





Lions football!!!!! You gotta love sports!





Shame. Shame. Shame. Shame. Shame.





After the ensuing kickoff, Kirk Cousins immediately proceeded to complete three straight passes for 46 yards, setting up Greg Joseph for a 54-yard game-winner with no time left on the clock. This devastating finish came two weeks after Baltimore miraculously scurried down Ford Field in the waning moments, setting up Justin Tucker for a game-winning (and record-breaking) 67-yard field goal that bounced off the crossbar on its way through the uprights. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the 2021 Lions are the first team in NFL history to lose twice in a season on a field goal of 50-plus yards with no time remaining on the clock. And this season's only five weeks old! Not to mention, Sunday's heart-wrenching defeat had the exact same score as the Ravens debacle: 19-17. What kind of cruel joke is this, Football Gods?!





I feel awful for Detroit and their long-suffering fans. These Lions are playing so hard under Campbell, yet not only do they not have a win to show for it, but they continue to find inexplicable ways to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. I love Campbell. He was moved to tears at the podium postgame. That's genuine. That's why people are drawn to this man. I don't blame him. Maybe the Curse of Bobby Layne is real after all.