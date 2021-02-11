Around the NFL

Urban Meyer: Jaguars vetted hire of former Iowa assistant Chris Doyle 'thoroughly'

Published: Feb 11, 2021 at 03:35 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

New Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer finalized his coaching staff Thursday, and one name that stuck out was former Iowa Hawkeyes strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle, who will serve as the new Jags director of sports performance.

Doyle spent 20 years at Iowa under Kirk Ferentz but parted ways with the program in June 2020 after numerous former Iowa players spoke out against the 52-year-old alleging racism and bullying.

Despite the tumultuous exit from Iowa, Meyer defended the hire and his vetting of Doyle when speaking to reporters Thursday.

"I've known Chris for close to 20 years. Our relationship goes back to when I was at Utah, and he was the No. 1 strength coach," Meyer said of Doyle, who was at Utah in 1998 before moving to Iowa. "He was doing sports performance before sports performance became a high priority in college sports. I've known him. I've studied him. We've had a relationship. I vetted him thoroughly, along with our general manager [Trent Baalke] and owner [Shad Khan]. Feel great about the hire, about his expertise at that position. So we vetted him thoroughly. Sports performance is going to be a high, high priority. As it really in the last probably 10 years, certainly at Ohio State, that became if not the most important -- you know my relationship with Coach [Mickey] Marotti at Ohio State -- but this whole from strength training room, physical therapy, sports psychology, and nutrition all falls under the sports performance team umbrella. And I wanted to get the best of the best."

Meyer said he had no reservations based on what transpired at Iowa.

"I vet everyone on our staff," he said. "And like I said, the relationship goes back close to 20 years, and a lot of hard questions asked. A lot of vetting involved with all of our staff. We did a very good job vetting that one."

Meyer added that he is "very confident" there will be no issues with Doyle in Jacksonville. The new coach also said he doesn't believe that the accusations of racism attributed to Doyle at Iowa will prevent Jacksonville from attracting free agents.

Related Content

news

Shane Steichen named offensive coordinator as Eagles announce Nick Sirianni's staff

The Eagles announced rookie head coach Nick Sirianni's full staff Thursday, with former Chargers offensive coordinator Shane Steichen headlining the group. 
news

Raiders planning to release WR Tyrell Williams at start of new league year

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to release wide receiver ﻿Tyrell Williams﻿ at the start of the new league year in March, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday. 
news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady set for minor surgical procedure on knee

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback ﻿Tom Brady﻿, fresh off winning the Super Bowl and earning the game's most valuable player, will have a minor surgical procedure on his knee, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Seahawks receiving more calls on Russell Wilson after public comments

The Seahawks have received calls at an increasing rate in recent days on quarterback Russell Wilson, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported. It's a natural outcome when a star player makes his displeasure even somewhat public, but it's additionally interesting because of where Wilson stands within the organization.
news

Buccaneers' Shaq Barrett on next contract: 'I feel like it's time for me to break the bank now'

Shaq Barrett has enjoyed two banner years in Tampa Bay, but will he and the Buccaneers be able to reach a long-term deal this offseason?
news

Vikings renegotiate Riley Reiff contract to give LT $1M bonus lost at end of season

The Minnesota Vikings are making Riley Reiff whole. After the left tackle missed out on a $1 million playing-time bonus at the end of the season, Minnesota renegotiated Reiff's contract to make up for the lost cash.
news

Bucs LB Devin White takes Lombardi victory lap on his horse at Raymond James Stadium

Devin White's post-Super Bowl wish came true. The Buccaneers star linebacker celebrated Wednesday by taking a victory lap around Raymond James Stadium on his horse, Dream.
news

Lions believe RB D'Andre Swift can be a 25-touch-per-game player

The Lions have high hopes for second-year running back D'Andre Swift. Assistant coaches Anthony Lynn and Deuce Staley spoke to their plan for the dynamic back on Wednesday.
news

Cameron Brate on catching Brady's Lombardi toss: 'If I had dropped that? I think I would've had to retire'

During Wednesday's victory boat parade, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady tossed the Lombardi Trophy to his teammates on another boat. Like most of his passes, it was on the money.
news

Matthew Stafford on trade to Rams: 'I wanted to shoot my shot'

Matthew Stafford said that if he'd stayed in Detroit, the organization might have continued to be marred in mediocrity, never having a roster good enough to compete with the best, but never be bad enough to bottom out. 
news

All goes well with Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' toe surgery

Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ underwent toe surgery on Wednesday and there were no issues at all, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW