NFL QB Index, Week 17: Joe Burrow and Josh Allen hit top five, while Kyler Murray tumbles

2021 stats: 15 games | 66.4 pct | 3,971 pass yds | 7.4 ypa | 30 pass TD | 7 INT | 116 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 11 fumbles





Kid Cuzi is ranked sixth in PFF's grades overall, but only 15th over the last six weeks, as the Vikings' offense has taken on water. The change has coincided with Cousins playing more aggressively, which is what everyone -- from Mike Zimmer to the QB Index -- asked for. Only Russell Wilson is throwing a higher depth of target over that span, and Cousins' deep accuracy and turnovers have taken a turn for the worst. It's not that Cousins was bad against the Rams. He was Kirk Cousins, and a bit unlucky. But after a lot of honking by people like me about this strong Cousins year, he's found his usual level, like the 7-8 Vikings, just trying to stay alive for one more week.