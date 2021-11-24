NFL QB Index, Week 12: Aaron Rodgers returns to top three; Josh Allen takes a dip

2021 stats: 10 games | 67.1 pct | 3,177 pass yds | 7.5 ypa | 29 pass TD | 8 INT | 51 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 3 fumbles





Brady doesn't have the narrative or the athleticism, but he is the best quarterback in football through 11 weeks, at 44 years old. He's the most consistent, throw to throw and week to week. The wow throws are there -- he ranks second in Pro Football Focus' big-time throws metric -- without the mistakes. (He's 33rd in turnover-worthy plays, per PFF.) The raw analytics are there, too: He's first in Football Outsiders' defense-adjusted yards over replacement.





Even Brady's interceptions are misleading; half of his eight picks came on three drops and a Hail Mary. Everyone got a laugh out of Brady's 10-yard run on Monday night, but as someone who has watched every start of his career, I swear that his pocket movement and overall speed are better than they were back in 2001. Teams like the Giants that don't mix up their coverages every snap are asking to die a slow death, like anyone who predicts Brady is set to decline.