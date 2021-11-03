NFL QB Index, Week 9: Matthew Stafford hits top five! What should we expect from Jordan Love?

2021 stats: 7 games | 63.7 pct | 1,994 pass yds | 7.1 ypa | 16 pass TD | 6 INT | 81 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 1 fumble





There was a disagreement in postgame comments between Herbert and Keenan Allen about whether they were surprised the man-heavy Patriots played so much zone after showing man-to-man looks before the snap. Either way, Herbert was often a beat late and subsequently inaccurate against New England, allowing the pressure to get home.





Both of his interceptions were the fault of his pass catchers: an Austin Ekeler drop and the type of Jared Cook miscommunication that has happened so often that he's on his sixth team. Still, that's two games in a row where Herbert couldn't come up with answers to the questions posed by two of the game's best defensive minds.