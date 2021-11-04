Around the NFL

Texans QB Tyrod Taylor (hamstring) to start vs. Dolphins

Published: Nov 04, 2021 at 12:26 PM
﻿Tyrod Taylor﻿ is back in the Houston Texans' starting lineup for Sunday's tilt versus the Miami Dolphins.

Coach David Culley said Taylor suffered no setbacks to the hamstring injury that forced the quarterback to miss the past six games.

"He was our starting quarterback, and he got hurt," Culley said. "He's back healthy now, and he's starting. The fact he's been our leader going into the year, will that help us? I hope so. We'll see."

Taylor suffered a hamstring injury in Week 2 against Cleveland that forced him to the sidelines. He returned to practice last week.

Rookie Davis Mills started the previous six games, all losses, as the Texans' offense cratered. Houston scored fewer than 10 points in four of Davis' six starts and got down 38-0 in Week 8 before three fourth-quarter scores against backups.

The Texans will send the third-round rookie back to the bench to continue to grow behind Taylor. It's possible that Mills returns to the lineup later this season, depending on how the year unfolds.

"It's been invaluable experience for him," Culley said. "He's grown from it. He's gonna be better for it. It's gonna help him in his future having gone through what he's gone through."

The Texans moved the ball well in the six quarters Taylor played to open the season. The QB completed 70.5 percent of his passes with three TDs, zero INTs and a 122.9 passer rating, and added five rushes for 55 yards and a TD. Houston put up 51 combined points in its six quarters with Taylor at QB.

Handing the reins back to the 32-year-old veteran gives the Texans (1-7) the best chance to earn wins.

"We will use the best guys that give us the best chance to win, and Tyrod Taylor gives us the best chance to win," Culley said. "He was our starting quarterback for a reason."

Sunday's bout against the Dolphins (1-7) pits two teams that have each lost seven straight games. Houston's skid marks the Texans' longest losing streak in a season since they dropped their last 14 games in 2013 to finish 2-14. Miami's losing streak is its longest in a season since the Dolphins lost their first seven games in 2019 (Brian Flores' first season); they won their next two and five of their final nine games overall.

