NFL true or false: Titans cooked without Derrick Henry? Jimmy Garoppolo off 49ers' hot seat?

What a story. I've crushed Jets GM Joe Douglas for keeping some inexperienced, anonymous backup behind second overall pick Zach Wilson. Upon seeing the Western Kentucky product's warmup Sunday morning, I quipped on CBS Sports Network, "They tell me that's Mike White, but do we really know for sure?" Prior to Sunday, you couldn't pick him out of a lineup. And then, with Wilson sidelined by a PCL sprain, White went out and become the first quarterback since at least 1950 to pass for 400 yards and three touchdowns in his first NFL start. Oh, and he led the Jets to a pulsating comeback win over the hyped Bengals, overcoming an 11-point deficit in the final five minutes of the game. I still think Cincinnati is for real -- don't get me started on the horrific Mike Hilton penalty that essentially ended the game -- so I have to give White all the credit in the world.