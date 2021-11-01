AFC a glorious mess as 2021 NFL season nears halfway point

Until Sunday, the Patriots' three wins had come against the Jets (twice) and Texans. But their victory over the Chargers, punctuated by a pick-six of Justin Herbert, was further confirmation that the Patriots steadily improved throughout October and that Bill Belichick still knows how to tie young quarterbacks in knots. There are still big games to come for the Patriots -- two against Buffalo and one against Tennessee (in Foxborough) -- but those are the only games remaining against opponents with winning records. The Patriots are just outside the playoff bracket at the eighth seed right now, just behind the Chargers, who are in what would be the third wild-card slot, and just ahead of the Browns. It's too early to rule out a run at the division title for the Patriots. The Bills are 5-2 and lead the AFC East after an unexpectedly difficult victory over the Dolphins, but those December games against the Patriots loom large. In addition to games against the Saints and the Bucs, the Bills also have two games remaining against the team that has done more to scramble the AFC landscape than any other -- in Weeks 10 and 18, the Bills have to play the Jets.