NFL QB Index, Week 8: Patrick Mahomes plummets

2021 stats: 4 games | 69.5 pct | 835 pass yds | 7.1 ypa | 7 pass TD | 4 INT | 52 rush yd | 1 rush TD | 0 fumbles





The last two weeks have been a small step forward for Tua. They would have been a huge step forward if not for the two crushing mistakes he tends to make each week, typically wrapping them around 40-plus other quality dropbacks. It's worth remembering that he's started only seven more games than Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson, yet he seems to be judged on a wholly different scale. The limitations are obvious; few throws are easy for Tua and it'd be great if he could make someone miss in the open field. But it's also clear his first stretch of rookie starts in 2020 were as good or better than what we've seen from most of the 2021 class, and it's becoming more clear that he's improving in Year 2. NFL Quarterbacking is hard!