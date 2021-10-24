Washington QB Taylor Heinicke to remain starter with Ryan Fitzpatrick (hip) still weeks away from return

It has been six weeks since Washington Football Team starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick suffered a hip subluxation, landing him on injured reserve. If all went perfectly well, the hope was that he would be nearing a return right now.

But sources say that is not the case.

The 38-year-old is still weeks away from returning, sources say, leaving a WFT team that has lost two in a row and three of its last four in the hands of backup Taylor Heinicke for the foreseeable future. Fitzpatrick is still on crutches around the facility, another sign that his comeback is not close.

Fitz has an MRI in the coming weeks -- likely next week -- but the belief is he won't be able to return until at least after the Week 9 bye on Nov. 7. That means, at minimum, Fitz will miss two months of the season. And while all parties are hopeful he will return this season, the rehab has gone slower than expected, and it is not a certainty that he makes it back onto the field at all.

Heinicke impressed in relief of Fitzpatrick against the Chargers, then led them to a win over the Giants by going 34 of 46 for 336 yards with two TDs and one interception. But the Old Dominion product struggled mightily in the next two games, throwing three picks in all with passer ratings of just 47.6 and 70.7.

"I feel like I've just been trying to be perfect and trying to make the perfect read every play," Heinicke told reporters this week. "It doesn't really allow me to be who I am or allowed me to be my best."

Meanwhile this week, coach Ron Rivera expressed confidence in Heinicke, whose job does not appear to be in danger.