Washington QB Taylor Heinicke on getting out of funk: 'Just try not to be perfect'

Published: Oct 21, 2021 at 08:38 AM
Kevin Patra

Washington quarterback ﻿Taylor Heinicke﻿ has hit a skid, throwing just one touchdown to three interceptions over the last two weeks as the Football Team has slid to 2-4.

"I feel like I've just been trying to be perfect and trying to make the perfect read every play," Heinicke told reporters on Wednesday, per NBC Washington. "It doesn't really allow me to be who I am or allowed me to be my best."

A gunslinger at heart, Heinicke can make an equal number of 'wow, did he just do that?' throws and 'gross, did he just do that?' throws throughout at game. In the last few tilts, the numbers have tilted toward the negative. The QB completed just 55 percent of his passes for 5.4 yards per attempt and a 58.9 passer rating in Weeks 5-6.

The 28-year-old said part of his struggles has been trying to make the perfect play instead of sticking with the offensive design.

"Just try not to be perfect," Heinicke said. "If that first read is there, take it no matter what the coverage is. If not, let's just keep going. Maybe make a play and be smart about it. I think the biggest thing is don't be perfect, don't overthink, just play football like you've done your whole life."

Playing alongside a banged-up offense, with stud running back ﻿Antonio Gibson﻿ clearly not close to himself, hasn't helped Heinicke.

It's not surprising to see Heinicke struggle at this stage. Even the best young signal-callers go through lulls. For undrafted quarterbacks who were called out of math class to join a team, the uphill battle to consistency can be even more trying.

"I've only started six games in the NFL," Heinicke added. "I'm still learning, but that's no excuse to throw the picks I've thrown. I'm still learning. I'm still learning stuff about myself, what I can and can't do. Just I'll come here to the facility every day and try and get better and learn. That's how I go about it."

