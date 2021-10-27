NFL Week 8 underdogs: Will the Steelers knock off the Browns? Can the Lions record their first win?





One for the dreamers. The Cowboys have morphed into a bona fide NFC heavy thanks to an offense currently posting the most per-outing points (34.2) and yards (460.8) in team history. Dak Prescott is operating at an MVP level. The ground game (164.3) is the club's best since 1981, while the defense's takeaways (2.3 per tilt) haven't been topped in-house since 1987. Before I talk you out of touching Minnesota, consider edge wonder Danielle Hunter and a Vikings defense tied for an NFL-best 21 sacks after allowing 17 or fewer points in three of its past four games. Kirk Cousins is playing top-shelf football beside a now-healthy Dalvin Cook and a trio of wideouts to match Dallas in the form of Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and exciting upstart K.J. Osborn﻿. Minnesota also goes to sleep for drives at a time, but this is a balanced roster that fell to the Bengals, Cardinals and Browns by a combined 11 points. The Vikes don't blow people out; they don't get blown out. Close fights and heartbreakers are Minnesota's specialty. These home 'dogs were custom-made to drag Al, Cris, Michele and the 'Boys into a cauldron of late-game madness.