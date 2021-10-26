Offensive Player Rankings, Week 8: Matt Ryan, Ryan Tannehill among NFL's most underrated right now

Woods is so crucial to the Rams' offense, as a player Sean McVay can rely on in so many ways, from catching passes to taking jet sweeps to run-blocking. ﻿﻿Cooper Kupp﻿﻿ is getting more attention during his spectacular start to this season, but don't get it twisted: Woods is vital to this team. As a polished all-around receiver, Woods can have a field day whenever his number is called, which, quite frankly, hasn't happened enough this season. Woods has been targeted just 50 times in seven games, catching 35 of those balls for 423 yards and three TDs. Meanwhile, Kupp leads the league in targets (81), catches (56), receiving yards (809) and receiving touchdowns (9). Don't be surprised if the numbers balance out a bit more between Woods and Kupp going forward.





One quick side note about Woods: I love the way he runs "bad routes" on purpose to set up big plays later in games. ﻿﻿Amani Toomer﻿﻿ used to do that with the New York Giants and it was great to see the defense eventually get burned.