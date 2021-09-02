Around the NFL

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne (foot) scheduled to undergo surgery today

Published: Sep 02, 2021 at 08:04 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Ten days after the Jacksonville Jaguars lost ﻿Travis Etienne﻿ to a season-ending Lisfranc injury, the rookie running back will have his foot operation.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the first-round RB will undergo surgery today to repair the foot, per a source informed of the situation. Noted expert Dr. Robert Anderson is performing the surgery.

Etienne's recovery timetable is expected to be around four months. While that knocks him out for the entirety of his rookie campaign, he'll have plenty of time to be ready for the 2022 season. The Jags placing him on IR before the initial 53-man roster negates any possibility of the RB returning this season.

The rookie played sparingly this preseason. He took 16 total snaps in the Jags' first two preseason games, carrying the pigskin twice for three yards. He played just three snaps before injuring his foot in the preseason finale.

The belief was that Jags coach Urban Meyer was waiting until the regular season to display Etienne's full role in the offense. A running back with pass-catching acumen, Etienne's dual-threat ability is a weapon the Jags offense needed.

Sans the Clemson star, the Jaguars offense is sorely lacking in a speed element.

With Etienne out, running back ﻿Carlos Hyde﻿ is likely to see additional snaps backing up James Robinson. In addition, ﻿Laviska Shenault Jr.﻿ is likely to get any screen or gadget plays that Etienne would have taken. And veteran ﻿Tavon Austin﻿ likely made the club based on his ability to play a similar role Etienne was pegged to star in.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Sept. 2

﻿Reuben Foster﻿ is getting another chance to restart his NFL career.

Ian Rapoport reports that Foster is working out with the New York Jets  on Thursday, per agent Malki Kawa. The former first-round LB has appeared in just 10 games over four seasons because of a host of injuries and off-the-field issues.
news

Former Titans DT Jurrell Casey announces retirement after 10 seasons

After spending a decade as one of the NFL's most underrated interior defenders, ﻿Jurrell Casey﻿ is calling it a career. The Titans announced Thursday that the five-time Pro Bowler will retire.
news

Malik McDowell grateful for second chance in NFL with Browns

Malik McDowell is attempting to write one of the most improbable comeback stories in league history after signing in Cleveland this offseason. The 25-year-old made the Browns' initial 53-man roster this week.
news

Mike Mayock: Raiders 'need to be a playoff team this year'

Playoffs are the focus for general manager Mike Mayock heading into his third Raiders season as he stated Wednesday: "We feel like we need to be a playoff team this year, and I don't think there's any doubt on that."
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa: Brian Flores' support 'means a lot'

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores continues to back Tua Tagovailoa as his quarterback, and the second-year QB appreciates the vocal assurances.
news

Bears general manager Ryan Pace: There's no need for us to rush Justin Fields

Bears general manager Ryan Pace offered his encouragement for Andy Dalton leading the way and underlined the belief in developing rookie quarterback Justin Fields. 
news

Kyle Shanahan: 'I don't need to announce' 49ers' starting quarterback

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan still isn't announcing the 49ers' starting quarterback and doesn't think he needs to.
news

Former Lions player Cecil Souders passes away at 100

Believed to have been the oldest living NFL alum, former Lions end/tackle Cecil "Cy" Souders died at the age of 100 this week. 
news

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: Conversations with Aaron Rodgers 'have been excellent'

Talking the day after the NFL's cut to 53-man rosters, Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst spoke of better communication between he, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers. 
news

Vikings re-sign DE Everson Griffen one day after cutting him

The Vikings have signed DE Everson Griffen on Wednesday after using the roster spot he vacated Tuesday to execute corresponding moves.
news

Tyrann Mathieu lands on reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive

Chiefs standout safety Tyrann Mathieu tested positive for COVID-19 and is going on the reserve/COVID-19 list, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW