Packers place WR Davante Adams on reserve/COVID-19 list

Green Bay's receiving corps could be without a major piece for Thursday Night Football.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Monday that star receiver Davante Adams has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, casting doubt on his status for the team's Week 8 clash with the undefeated Cardinals.

The news comes hours after NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported that defensive coordinator Joe Barry will likely miss TNF after testing positive for the virus.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur told reporters earlier in the day that the club entered heightened COVID protocols in light of Barry's positive test. The advanced measures include virtual team meetings and the requirement for everyone in the facility to wear masks at all times, regardless of their vaccination status.

LaFleur also stated that there were "potentially some other issues" with the team regarding the latest round of COVID testing. So far, only Adams and Barry have been labeled with a COVID list designation.

From a football perspective, losing Adams for a matchup against a team as well-rounded as Arizona's would be a crushing blow for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers as a whole. The All-Pro wideout is fresh off a six-catch, 76-yard, one-touchdown day in a win over Washington; he has accumulated 52 catches for 744 yards and three scores this season.

Just as Green Bay attempts to sort through a number of COVID-related issues, Arizona is preparing to welcome stud pass rusher Chandler Jones and defensive lineman Zach Allen back from their own stints on the COVID list. Both were activated on Monday.