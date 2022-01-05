NFL QB Index, Week 18: Matthew Stafford remains a roller-coaster ride, while Joe Burrow hits top three

2021 stats: 16 games | 66.9 pct | 4,990 pass yds | 7.3 ypa | 40 pass TD | 12 INT | 81 rush yds | 2 rush TD | 4 fumbles





The Bucs had the ball at their own 30-yard-line, needing a touchdown, with 58 seconds remaining and no timeouts. Three plays and 43 seconds later, all with the clock running, Brady capped one of the best game-winning drives of his career. (And his fifth of the season.) He may not win MVP, but that was an MVP moment.





Brady is winning by targeting 2021 Gronk and throwing opposite-hash lasers to Cyril Grayson and Tyler Johnson. The seven-time champ leads the NFL in yards, touchdowns, PFF's big-time throws and sack percentage, and it’s somehow so expected at age 44 that no one acts remotely surprised.