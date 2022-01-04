NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 18: Three playoff offenses with serious concerns

The Dallas Cowboys have incredible talent at every offensive position and a good, young coordinator in Kellen Moore who'll interview for the Jaguars head-coaching vacancy later this week. They rank tops in the league in scoring offense and second in yardage, but the fact that they've gotten away from the run game has led to a lack of rhythm and inconsistent play from Dak Prescott. Take last week's loss to Arizona. Dallas, which has averaged 65.8 rushing yards per game in its five losses this season, ran the ball a mere 17 times for 45 yards -- and Prescott led the way with 20 yards on five carries. Unless we're talking about Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen, no quarterback should lead his team in ground production. I get that Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard have been banged up down the stretch, but this offense must take a page out of the Titans' book and focus on being more physical and winning up front to get back to being a dominant run team. This will help Prescott find some consistency. Right now, this offense goes cold for quarters at a time. Over the last five games, Prescott has 10 passing TDs, but four of those came in the first half vs. Washington in Week 16. Check out this wacky split for the 28-year-old quarterback:





First half of Week 16: 77.1 comp. percentage, 9.2 pass yds/att, four TDs, zero INTs.

Other nine halves: 63.9 comp. percentage, 5.7 pass yds/att, six TDs, three INTs.

It's already been a struggle in the passing game for Prescott of late, and now the Cowboys must move forward without No. 3 receiver Michael Gallup, who tore his ACL in Sunday's loss. Consistency won't happen overnight. Moore can help the Cowboys recapture a formula that will help them win in the postseason by getting back to the run game -- which Dallas' success has always stemmed from.