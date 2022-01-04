2021 NFL season, Week 17: What we learned from Steelers' win over Browns on Monday night

- Big Ben's sendoff wasn't exactly stellar. Pittsburgh's offense took on the appearance it has maintained for much of 2021, one of short, often incomplete passes and a steady dose of Najee Harris touches. The difference Monday night: Harris exploded, rushing 28 times for 188 yards (with 37 coming on one final touchdown run to ice the game) and a trip to the end zone. He saw and caught three targets for 18 yards, passing Jonathan Taylor for the NFL lead in total touches. Without him, the Steelers might have been looking at a different result, because Roethlisberger wasn't sharp. The quarterback play was ugly on both sides, with Baker Mayfield once again struggling (more on that later) and the two quarterbacks combining to complete just 40 of 84 pass attempts, and Roethlisberger certainly didn't light up the scoreboard in a fairytale departure. But he did get a chance to kneel out the remaining clock, which certainly satisfied the national television stage's desire for a Hollywood ending. A lap around the field followed a teary interview, closing with a series of embraces with his family near the Steelers tunnel. A Hall of Fame career will soon end, and Roethlisberger closed out his time at Heinz Field with one final triumph over a team he's long dominated.
- Monday night felt like an audition tape for Baker Mayfield. The Browns have little else to play for in the final two weeks after being eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday, but they didn't exactly lay down on primetime. Baker Mayfield struggled again, missing throws and getting a little gun-shy following his fifth interception thrown in the last five and a half quarters of football. But instead of turning to Nick Chubb, Kevin Stefanski instead opted to have Mayfield throw the ball 38 times. He put his already beaten-up quarterback in the line of fire, resulting in nine sacks, including four for T.J. Watt, who turned rookie tackle James Hudson into a human turnstile by the final quarter. Mayfield predictably had a rough go, and his receivers certainly didn't help him, dropping at least five passes (by my count), with the final drop resulting in Mayfield's second interception of the night. He had at least four additional passes batted down at the line by Pittsburgh's defensive front, prompting Browns fans to beg for some designed rollouts (which also didn't work well when called). The whole scene felt a lot like a test in an otherwise meaningless game, with Stefanski sending Mayfield out to prove his worth to the franchise near the end of a massively disappointing season and essentially throwing him to the wolves without much support from Chubb, who finished with 12 carries for 58 yards. Stefanski said afterward Chubb was dealing with a rib issue, explaining his series-long absences, but Stefanski did something similar with Chubb a week earlier in Green Bay. The whole situation has grown from disappointing to strange, and with one week left, it could get even stranger.
